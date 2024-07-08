Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky, War, Civilian casualties
Edit post

Over 170 injured, 37 killed in Russian mass July 8 attack, Zelensky says

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 9, 2024 12:28 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the Ukrainian people on Feb. 24, 2023, the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion against Ukraine. (President's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

More than 170 people were injured, while at least 37 were confirmed killed due to the July 8 Russian attack across the country, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"Russian terrorists must be held accountable for this. Just being concerned does not stop terror. Compassion is not a weapon," Zelensky said.

The aerial attack targeted Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, Pokrovsk, and Kramatorsk, the State Emergency Service reported.

The July 8 attack has been the deadliest in months. Almost 100 facilities were damaged, including maternity and children's hospitals, a business center, a college, several houses, and kindergartens, according to Zelensky.

"We need to shoot down Russian missiles. We need to destroy Russian combat aircraft where they are based. We need to take strong steps that will leave no security deficit," the president said.

"The world has the necessary power to do so. Partners can do it," he added.

The Russian military struck the Okhmatdyt hospital, Ukraine's largest children's medical center, on the morning of July 8, killing at least two people and injuring at least 50, including seven children, according to local authorities.

During a separate attack against Kyiv later during the day, debris hit the Isida maternity hospital, killing seven people and injuring three, the Prosecutor's General Office said.

Ukrainian forces downed 30 out of the 38 missiles launched on Ukraine in the morning of July 8, according to the Air Force report.

Quiet Kyiv neighborhood hit in a mass Russian attack
On a Monday morning, Nataliia Fedorenko and her mother felt lucky to survive their daily routine: walking their dog in a normally sleepy northwestern residential neighborhood. As they entered their five-story apartment building, they remember first hearing a whistling sound and then an explosion. A…
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:27 PM  (Updated: )

Russia hits Kyiv children's hospital, casualties reported.

Okhmatdyt hospital, Ukraine's largest children's medical center, was hit by Russian missiles on July 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported. "The hospital has been damaged by a Russian attack, people are under the rubble, the exact number of wounded and dead is currently unknown," Zelensky said.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:50 PM  (Updated: )

Poland, Ukraine sign security agreement.

President Volodymyr Zelensky added that the security agreement includes a provision to develop "a mechanism" for intercepting Russian missiles and drones in Ukraine's airspace aimed at Poland.
6:35 PM

Ukraine's Svitolina advances to Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals on July 8, defeating Wang Xinyu of China 6-2, 6-1. "Today is a tough day for the Ukrainian people. It was not easy to focus on the match today. So, I am happy I could play today and get a win," Svitolina said.
12:16 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Dnipro kills 1, injures 12.

Russia's mass missile attack damaged a high-rise building in Dnipro and injured civilians, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported on July 8.
1:52 PM

Zelensky arrives in Warsaw, begins meeting with Polish PM Tusk.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will discuss a variety of issues, including the expected outcomes of the upcoming NATO summit, bilateral defense cooperation, trade and humanitarian partnerships, and Poland's planned participation in reconstruction works, the Presidential Office said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.