Over 170 injured, 37 killed in Russian mass July 8 attack, Zelensky says

More than 170 people were injured, while at least 37 were confirmed killed due to the July 8 Russian attack across the country, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"Russian terrorists must be held accountable for this. Just being concerned does not stop terror. Compassion is not a weapon," Zelensky said.

The aerial attack targeted Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, Pokrovsk, and Kramatorsk, the State Emergency Service reported.

The July 8 attack has been the deadliest in months. Almost 100 facilities were damaged, including maternity and children's hospitals, a business center, a college, several houses, and kindergartens, according to Zelensky.

"We need to shoot down Russian missiles. We need to destroy Russian combat aircraft where they are based. We need to take strong steps that will leave no security deficit," the president said.

"The world has the necessary power to do so. Partners can do it," he added.

The Russian military struck the Okhmatdyt hospital, Ukraine's largest children's medical center, on the morning of July 8, killing at least two people and injuring at least 50, including seven children, according to local authorities.

During a separate attack against Kyiv later during the day, debris hit the Isida maternity hospital, killing seven people and injuring three, the Prosecutor's General Office said.

Ukrainian forces downed 30 out of the 38 missiles launched on Ukraine in the morning of July 8, according to the Air Force report.