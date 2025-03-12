The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Marco Rubio, Russia, Ukraine, War, United States, Ceasefire, Peace Talks
Edit post

30-day ceasefire deal may be struck within days, Rubio says

by Dmytro Basmat and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 12, 2025 10:39 PM 2 min read
US State Secretary Marco Rubio greets employees upon arrival at the State Department in Washington, DC, on January 21, 2025. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine may be finalized within "days," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on March 12.

The temporary ceasefire agreement is contingent on whether Russia agrees to halt hostilities.

Ukraine agreed to the U.S.'s proposal for a 30-day truce during talks in Jeddah on March 11, after which Washington resumed military and intelligence support for Kyiv. The U.S. is expected to discuss the proposal with Russia in the coming days.

"Here’s what we’d like the world to look like in a few days: Neither side is shooting at each other — not rockets, not missiles, not bullets, nothing, not artillery" Rubio said in an airport in Ireland when asked about potential discussions regarding Ukraine ceding territory. "The shooting stops, the fighting stops, and the talking starts."

Reuters reported on March 12, citing Russian sources, that Russia is unlikely to agree to a temporary truce in Ukraine proposed by the U.S., feeling it has the upper hand on the battlefield and viewing the ceasefire as a trap.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov gave an evasive answer when asked about the U.S. proposal, explaining that the topic must first be discussed with the American side.

Any ceasefire agreement would have to take Russia's battlefield advances into account and provide "guarantees" to Moscow, sources told the news agency.

In the past, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other top officials have ruled out a temporary ceasefire that would freeze the conflict along the current front lines.

U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that Russia could face "devastating" financial consequences if it chooses to continue its all-out war against Ukraine.

"There are things you can do that wouldn't be pleasant in a financial sense," Trump said. "It would be very bad for Russia. I don't want to do that, because I want to get peace."

Russia continues to occupy roughly 20% of Ukraine's territory and made steady advances in Donetsk Oblast in late 2024. While Russia's advance in Ukraine's east has reportedly stalled earlier this year, Moscow's troops seemed to have made rapid gains in Kursk Oblast, the Russian border region where Ukraine has been fighting since August 2024.

Trump said Ukraine is ‘more difficult to deal with’ than Russia — that might be about to change
Over the course of a tumultuous few weeks of talks, U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed his frustration with Kyiv. On March 7, Trump declared that he finds it “more difficult, frankly, to deal with Ukraine” than Russia. Yet, after weeks of strong-arming Ukraine into submission, the…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York




Authors: Dmytro Basmat, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

10:39 PM

30-day ceasefire deal may be struck within days, Rubio says.

"Here’s what we’d like the world to look like in a few days: Neither side is shooting at each other — not rockets, not missiles, not bullets, nothing, not artillery," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on March 12. "The shooting stops, the fighting stops, and the talking starts."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.