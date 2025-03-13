The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

5 killed, 28 injured in Russian strikes against Ukraine over past day

by Martin Fornusek March 13, 2025 9:42 AM 2 min read
Garages burning after Russian drone attacks against the Okhtyrka community in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine, overnight on March 13, 2025. (Sumy Oblast Regional Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least five civilians and injured at least 28 over the past day, regional authorities reported on March 13.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 74 of the 117 drones launched by Russia overnight over 11 regions, the Air Force reported. Thirty-eight decoy drones disappeared from radars without causing damage, according to the statement.

Russia also launched one Iskander-M ballistic missile from Kursk Oblast, the Air Force said without commenting on the consequences.

Four people were injured in Russian attacks against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

A drone attack against Dnipro, the regional center, set fire to an infrastructure facility and damaged residential buildings. The victims included three women aged 52, 56, and 82, according to the statement.

A 64-year-old woman was also injured during the Russian attacks against the Nikopol district.

Three people were killed and 14 injured during Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported. This included two people killed and one injured in Myrnohrad, one killed and another injured in Pokrovsk, eight injured in Kostiantynivka, two injured in Druzhkivka, and two others injured in Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, according to the statement.

A 60-year-old man was injured during a Russian attack against the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russian strikes killed one person and injured six in Kherson Oblast, said the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin. Two apartment buildings and 20 houses were damaged.

In Sumy Oblast, one civilian was killed in the Seredyna-Buda community when attempting to handle a Russian drone, which subsequently exploded. Two more people were injured during Russian attacks against the Khotin community, the regional military administration reported.

An overnight drone strike against the Okhtyrka community also set ablaze multiple garages, though no casualties were reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 50-year-old man was injured during a Russian strike against the Vasylivka district, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Ukraine struggles to hold on in Kursk Oblast as Russia strikes back before peace talks
Ukraine’s retreat from Kursk Oblast appears more likely as the latest news shows Russia taking ground amid intense attacks to drive Ukraine out, experts and soldiers say. Retaking Ukrainian-held territory in Kursk Oblast could leave Kyiv without its hard-fought bargaining chip before potential negot…
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Author: Martin Fornusek

10:39 PM

30-day ceasefire deal may be struck within days, Rubio says.

"Here’s what we’d like the world to look like in a few days: Neither side is shooting at each other — not rockets, not missiles, not bullets, nothing, not artillery," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on March 12. "The shooting stops, the fighting stops, and the talking starts."
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.