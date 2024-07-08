Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Kyiv, Russian attacks, Missile attack, Air Force
Ukraine intercepted 30 of 38 Russian missiles during mass attack, Air Force says

by Martin Fornusek July 8, 2024 3:12 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile attack against Kyiv on July 8, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
Ukrainian forces downed 30 of the 38 Russian missiles launched during a large-scale attack against multiple cities on the morning of July 8, the Air Force said.

In total, Russian forces launched one Kinzhal ballistic missile, four Iskander-M ballistic missiles, one 3M22 Zirkon hypersonic cruise missile, 13 Kh-101 cruise missiles, 14 Kalibr cruise missiles, two Kh-22 cruise missiles, and three Kh-59/69 guided aerial missiles, according to the statement.

Ukrainian defenses reportedly shot down the Kinzhal missile, three Iskanders, 11 Kh-101s, 12 Kalibrs, and three Kh-59/69s.

Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and other cities across Ukraine were hit, with at least 28 civilians killed and 112 injured as of 3 p.m. local time.

The strike took place on the eve of the NATO summit in Washington, where Ukraine hopes to receive long-term aid commitments from the allies.

The July 8 attack has been the deadliest in months, with the casualty figures comparable to massive strikes carried out by Russia during the winter.

12:27 PM  (Updated: )

Russia hits Kyiv children's hospital, casualties reported.

Okhmatdyt hospital, Ukraine's largest children's medical center, was hit by Russian missiles on July 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported. "The hospital has been damaged by a Russian attack, people are under the rubble, the exact number of wounded and dead is currently unknown," Zelensky said.
12:16 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Dnipro kills 1, injures 12.

Russia's mass missile attack damaged a high-rise building in Dnipro and injured civilians, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported on July 8.
1:52 PM

Zelensky arrives in Warsaw, begins meeting with Polish PM Tusk.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will discuss a variety of issues, including the expected outcomes of the upcoming NATO summit, bilateral defense cooperation, trade and humanitarian partnerships, and Poland's planned participation in reconstruction works, the Presidential Office said.
