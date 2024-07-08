Ukraine intercepted 30 of 38 Russian missiles during mass attack, Air Force says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian forces downed 30 of the 38 Russian missiles launched during a large-scale attack against multiple cities on the morning of July 8, the Air Force said.

In total, Russian forces launched one Kinzhal ballistic missile, four Iskander-M ballistic missiles, one 3M22 Zirkon hypersonic cruise missile, 13 Kh-101 cruise missiles, 14 Kalibr cruise missiles, two Kh-22 cruise missiles, and three Kh-59/69 guided aerial missiles, according to the statement.

Ukrainian defenses reportedly shot down the Kinzhal missile, three Iskanders, 11 Kh-101s, 12 Kalibrs, and three Kh-59/69s.

Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and other cities across Ukraine were hit, with at least 28 civilians killed and 112 injured as of 3 p.m. local time.

The strike took place on the eve of the NATO summit in Washington, where Ukraine hopes to receive long-term aid commitments from the allies.

The July 8 attack has been the deadliest in months, with the casualty figures comparable to massive strikes carried out by Russia during the winter.