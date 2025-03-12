Ukraine Reforms Tracker Weekly — Issue 17

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor’s note: This is issue 17 of Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak’s weekly "Ukraine Reforms Tracker" covering events from March 3–9, 2025. The digest highlights steps taken in the Ukrainian parliament related to business, economics, and international financial programs.

The Kyiv Independent is republishing with permission.

Benchmarks and soft commitments with the IMF



Ukraine’s President signs IMF-mandated budget code amendments on public investments

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed draft law #12245, introducing amendments to the budget code to enhance the management of public investment projects. The legislation fulfills one of the International Monetary Fund's structural benchmarks.

The reform establishes a general public investment fund, which will be allocated by the newly formed Strategic Investment Council within the government — a body that mirrors the composition of the Cabinet of Ministers. Under the new framework, multiple budget allocations will be consolidated into this “fund of funds." The government will then oversee its distribution across priority projects.

Obligations to the EU

Ukraine’s Parliament to vote on two Ukraine Facility bills

Ukraine's Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, is set to hold final votes on two legislative proposals tied to the country’s commitments under the Ukraine Facility program.

Lawmakers will consider draft law #8222, which introduces a new civil service pay structure based on Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development SIGMA principles. The bill aims to classify government positions by function and align public sector wages with the private sector. Over the next five years, salaries for government employees are expected to reach 70-90% of the equivalent private-sector compensation for positions of similar complexity and responsibility. The reform is a requirement of Ukraine Plane under the Ukraine Facility program, with a Q1 2025 deadline.

Additionally, parliament will review draft law #11290, which is said to be aimed at strengthening cybersecurity measures and enhances protection of state information resources.

Anti-Corruption Committee to review ARMA reform bill ahead of final vote

The parliamentary committee on anti-corruption policy is set to review draft law #12374-d, a piece of legislation aimed at reforming the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA), ahead of its second and final reading in parliament.

The bill introduces a competitive selection process for ARMA’s leadership, granting international experts a decisive vote in the selection commission.

Under the Ukraine Facility program, the legislation must be fully adopted by March 31, 2025, to meet Ukraine’s international reform commitments.

Other key economic issues

Ukrainian government allocates additional Hr 570 million for delayed payments under winter support and national cashback programs

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated Hr 570 million (approximately $13.5 million) from the state budget’s reserve fund to cover delayed payments under the winter support program and the national cashback program.

The decision follows a public statement by the Economy Ministry, which cited operational issues as the reason for payment delays for December and January. The funding will be used to ensure beneficiaries receive their overdue financial assistance.

Last week, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed that the national cashback program would be extended for the coming years, signaling continued government support for the initiative.