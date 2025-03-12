The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Donald Trump, Ukraine, United States, Russia, Ceasefire, War, Peace Talks, Sanctions
Edit post

US officials heading to Russia for ceasefire talks, Trump says

by Kateryna Denisova March 12, 2025 7:34 PM 2 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the White House in Washington, DC on March 06, 2025. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

American representatives are on their way to Russia to discuss a proposed 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, U.S. President Donald Trump said on March 12 during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in the White House.

"We have people going to Russia right now," Trump said.

Speaking to journalists in the Oval Office, the U.S. president said Washington has "some positive messages about a possible ceasefire." He added that a potential of the temporary truce is now up to Russia.

Kyiv agreed to a temporary ceasefire proposed by Washington during the talks in Jeddah on March 11, provided that Russia also did. The talks in Saudi Arabia also led to the U.S. restarting key military and intelligence support for Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov gave an evasive answer when asked about the U.S. proposal, explaining that the topic must first be discussed with the American side.

Trump also warned that Russia could face "devastating" financial consequences if it chooses to continue its all-out war against Ukraine.

"There are things you can do that wouldn't be pleasant in a financial sense," he said. "It would be very bad for Russia. I don't want to do that, because I want to get peace."

Shortly after his inauguration, Trump said that the U.S. can impose tariffs and sanctions on Russia to force their hand in negotiations, saying "we can do it the easy way or the hard way." Recently, however, Washington reportedly considered easing sanctions on Russian oil, a major source of funding for the war in Ukraine.

Earlier in a day, Reuters reported citing undisclosed Russian sources that Moscow is unlikely to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine, feeling it has the upper hand on the battlefield and viewing the ceasefire as a trap.

In the past, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other top officials have ruled out a temporary ceasefire that would freeze the conflict along the current front lines.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv doesn't trust Russia but wanted to show to Trump and European partners that Ukraine is serious about ending Russia's full-scale war.

Temporary ceasefire or redrawing borders? What ‘territorial concessions’ mean to Ukraine, Russia, and the US
After Ukrainian and U.S. officials met in Saudi Arabia for peace deal talks to end the war with Russia, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed on March 12 that potential “territorial concessions” from Ukraine were part of the discussion. Since U.S. President Donald Trump was inaugurated
The Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta

Author: Kateryna Denisova

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.