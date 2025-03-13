The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

White House won't confirm if it has mechanisms to enforce ceasefire with Russia

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn March 13, 2025 7:00 AM 2 min read
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks to reporters in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 22, 2025. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt declined to say whether or not the U.S. has enforcement mechanisms in the event Russia violates a potential ceasefire when speaking to reporters on March 12.

Ukrainian and U.S. officials met in Saudi Arabia for talks on March 11. At the conclusion of negotiations, Ukraine agreed to a U.S. proposal for a temporary 30-day ceasefire, so long as Russia complies with the terms.

When asked whether the U.S. has enforcement mechanisms in place to ensure Russia abides by the ceasefire, Leavitt declined to comment.

"Well, that's obviously a grand hypothetical question that I won't comment on, because we're not there yet," Leavitt told reporters on March 12.

Leavitt confirmed U.S. national security adviser Mike Waltz had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart earlier in the day and that Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff is traveling to Moscow in the coming days to discuss the ceasefire.

"The current state of play is that the Ukrainians have agreed to a ceasefire, the Ukrainians have agreed to the peace plan that was put on the table yesterday in Saudi Arabia," Leavitt said.

Negotiations are now "on the tenth yard line of peace," Leavitt said, and it is "up to the Russians to agree to this plan."

Leavitt did not confirm if U.S. President Donald Trump plans to call Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the ceasefire proposal.

"(I)f that call happens, he will let you guys know," she said.

Trump said on March 12 that American officials are already on their way to Russia to negotiate a ceasefire. It was also previously reported that Witkoff is expected to meet with Putin during an upcoming visit to Moscow.

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

