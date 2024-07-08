Russia hits Okhmatdyt children's hospital, casualties reported

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Okhmatdyt hospital, Ukraine's largest children's medical center, was hit by Russian missiles on July 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported.

"The hospital has been damaged by a Russian attack, people are under the rubble, the exact number of wounded and dead is currently unknown," Zelensky said.

"Everyone helps to clear out the debris: doctors, regular people," he added.

Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv. One of the most important CHILDREN’S hospitals not only in Ukraine, but also in Europe. Okhmatdyt has been saving and restoring the health of thousands of children.



Now that the hospital has been damaged by a Russian strike, there are… pic.twitter.com/TmRlUmSBri — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 8, 2024

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, patients of the children's hospital, which was hit by the missiles, "are being evacuated to the municipal hospital of the city."

Russia launched an aerial missile attack against Ukraine on the morning of July 8, the second such strike in the past few hours.

Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, Pokrovsk, and Kramatorsk came under attack. Around 40 missiles of various types were launched against Ukraine, Zelensky said.

Telegram monitoring channels reported that the missiles entered Ukrainian airspace at around 10 a.m. Launches of Kinzhal ballistic missiles were also detected.

According to Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, 20 people were killed, another 50 were injured. The numbers are being updated.