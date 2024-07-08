Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Missile attack, Kyiv, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine, Russia
Edit post

Russia hits Okhmatdyt children's hospital, casualties reported

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 8, 2024 12:27 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack against Kyiv that hit the Okhmatdyt children's hospital on July 8, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Okhmatdyt hospital, Ukraine's largest children's medical center, was hit by Russian missiles on July 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported.

"The hospital has been damaged by a Russian attack, people are under the rubble, the exact number of wounded and dead is currently unknown," Zelensky said.

"Everyone helps to clear out the debris: doctors, regular people," he added.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, patients of the children's hospital, which was hit by the missiles, "are being evacuated to the municipal hospital of the city."

Russia launched an aerial missile attack against Ukraine on the morning of July 8, the second such strike in the past few hours.

Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, Pokrovsk, and Kramatorsk came under attack. Around 40 missiles of various types were launched against Ukraine, Zelensky said.

Telegram monitoring channels reported that the missiles entered Ukrainian airspace at around 10 a.m. Launches of Kinzhal ballistic missiles were also detected.

According to Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, 20 people were killed, another 50 were injured. The numbers are being updated.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.Read more
Comments

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.