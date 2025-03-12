Fires reported at infrastructure facilities in Russia's Voronezh and Rostov regions following drone strikes

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Infrastructure facilities in Russia's Voronezh and Rostov regions caught fire following multiple drone strikes, governors Alexander Gusev and Yuri Slyusar reported on March 12.

In the Voronezh region, two unnamed infrastructure facilities were allegedly shelled, one of which caught fire.

Russian air defenses reportedly shot down five drones in the Rostov region, with one falling on the territory of an industrial facility.

Local residents reported that the drones targeted gas infrastructure.

No casualties were reported, according to the acting governors’ statements. The Kyiv Independent is unable to immediately verify the reports.

The attack comes amid an uptick in Ukraine’s drone operations targeting Russian energy infrastructure. Kyiv has particularly taken aim at Russia's fossil fuel infrastructure as part of its strategy to undermine funding for the Kremlin's war operations.

Both regions border Ukraine to the west. Voronezh is located around approximately 279 kilometers (173 miles) northeast of Kharkiv., and Rostov Oblast borders Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.