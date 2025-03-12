The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, War, Voronezh Oblast, Rostov Oblast
Edit post

Fires reported at infrastructure facilities in Russia's Voronezh and Rostov regions following drone strikes

by Sonya Bandouil March 13, 2025 1:30 AM 1 min read
Alleged aftermath of the drone attack in Rostov Oblast, Russia, on March 12, 2025. (Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Infrastructure facilities in Russia's Voronezh and Rostov regions caught fire following multiple drone strikes, governors Alexander Gusev and Yuri Slyusar reported on March 12.

In the Voronezh region, two unnamed infrastructure facilities were allegedly shelled, one of which caught fire.

Russian air defenses reportedly shot down five drones in the Rostov region, with one falling on the territory of an industrial facility.

Local residents reported that the drones targeted gas infrastructure.

No casualties were reported, according to the acting governors’ statements. The Kyiv Independent is unable to immediately verify the reports.

The attack comes amid an uptick in Ukraine’s drone operations targeting Russian energy infrastructure. Kyiv has particularly taken aim at Russia's fossil fuel infrastructure as part of its strategy to undermine funding for the Kremlin's war operations.

Both regions border Ukraine to the west. Voronezh is located around approximately 279 kilometers (173 miles) northeast of Kharkiv., and Rostov Oblast borders Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Ukraine destroys 2 diesel trains in Russia, military intelligence source says
Two diesel trains were disabled in Russia as a result of Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) operations, a military intelligence source told the Kyiv Independent on March 8.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Sonya Bandouil

Most popular

News Feed

10:39 PM

30-day ceasefire deal may be struck within days, Rubio says.

"Here’s what we’d like the world to look like in a few days: Neither side is shooting at each other — not rockets, not missiles, not bullets, nothing, not artillery," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on March 12. "The shooting stops, the fighting stops, and the talking starts."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.