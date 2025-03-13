The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Ukraine out of ATACMS missiles, AP reports

by Abbey Fenbert March 13, 2025 3:01 AM 2 min read
An Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) is fired during a joint training between the United States and South Korea on Oct. 5, 2022, at an undisclosed location. Photo for illustrative purposes. (South Korean Defense Ministry via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has no more long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) in its arsenal, the Associated Press (AP) reported on May 12, citing unnamed U.S. and Ukrainian officials.

The news comes as the U.S. resumes the flow of military aid to Kyiv after talks with Ukrainian delegates in Saudi Arabia on March 11. Washington suspended weapons shipments in early March.

A U.S. official and Ukrainian lawmaker confirmed to the AP that Ukraine currently has no remaining ATACMS missiles. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity in order to provide details on the status of the weapons.

ATACMS are U.S.-supplied ballistic missiles can fly up to 300 kilometers (about 186 miles). Former U.S. President Joe Biden eased restrictions on Ukraine's use of ATACMS in November 2024, allowing Kyiv to launch them against military targets in Russia.

The U.S. sent Ukraine less than 40 long-range ATACMS in total, the U.S. official told the AP. According to the official, Kyiv ran out of the missiles in January.

The New York Times (NYT) reported in December 2024 that Kyiv was near the end of its supply of ATACMS and was limiting their use.

Kyiv first began receiving older, shorter-range versions of ATACMS in fall of 2023. In the spring of 2024, the U.S. began shipping updated models with a range of up to 300 kilometers.  At the time, Ukraine was only permitted to deploy these missiles against targets in occupied Ukrainian territory.

Following Biden's change in policy — which was accompanied by permission from the U.K. to attack Russia with British long-range Storm Shadows — Ukraine launched a series of missile strikes against Russian airfields, military facilities, and weapons factories.

U.S. President Donald Trump has previously said he disagreed "very vehemently" with the decision to permit Ukrainian long-range strikes against Russia with American weapons.

Deliveries of U.S. weapons resumed this week after senior Ukrainian officials met with White House representatives in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on March 11. Washington imposed a freeze on military aid following a heated exchange between Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office.

At the conclusion of the Jeddah talks, Ukraine announced that military aid had resumed and agreed to accept Washington's proposal for an immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire, provided that Moscow abides by the terms of the ceasefire simultaneously.

Author: Abbey Fenbert

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.