Moscow reportedly targeted by largest drone strike in war; over 330 UAVs allegedly downed across Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Seventy-four drones were shot down as they approached the city of Moscow in the early hours of March 11, authorities claim, marking what would be the largest drone attack against Russia's capital during the full-scale war.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed its forces had intercepted a massive strike of 337 Ukrainian drones across multiple regions, including 91 over Moscow Oblast and 126 over Kursk Oblast.

"Emergency services are working at the site of the fallen debris," Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said. The mayor attributed the attack to the Ukrainian military.

The aftermath of a reported drone attack against Moscow Oblast, Russia, on March 11, 2025. (Governor Andrey Vorobyov/Telegram) The aftermath of a reported drone attack against Moscow Oblast, Russia, on March 11, 2025. (Governor Andrey Vorobyov/Telegram)

One person was killed and nine injured, including a child, in Moscow Oblast as a result of the strike, Governor Andrey Vorobyov claimed. The civilian allegedly killed in the attack was a 38-year-old security guard in the town of Domedovo south of Moscow.

"Today at 4 a.m., a massive drone attack against Moscow and Moscow Oblast began," Vorobyov wrote on his Telegram channel. Drone wreckage damaged warehouses in the Leninsky district, set fire to 20 cars at a parking lot in Domedovo, and damaged an apartment building in the town of Ramenskoye.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims, and Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the attack.

Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports in Moscow introduced temporary flight restrictions in response to the drone attack, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) reported.

Ukraine regularly strikes military and industrial targets deep within Russian territory.