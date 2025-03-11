The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Moscow reportedly targeted by largest drone strike in war; over 330 UAVs allegedly downed across Russia

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn March 11, 2025 6:50 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a reported drone attack against Moscow Oblast, Russia, on March 11, 2025. (Governor Andrey Vorobyov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Seventy-four drones were shot down as they approached the city of Moscow in the early hours of March 11, authorities claim, marking what would be the largest drone attack against Russia's capital during the full-scale war.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed its forces had intercepted a massive strike of 337 Ukrainian drones across multiple regions, including 91 over Moscow Oblast and 126 over Kursk Oblast.

"Emergency services are working at the site of the fallen debris," Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said. The mayor attributed the attack to the Ukrainian military.

The aftermath of a reported drone attack against Moscow Oblast, Russia, on March 11, 2025. (Governor Andrey Vorobyov/Telegram)
One person was killed and nine injured, including a child, in Moscow Oblast as a result of the strike, Governor Andrey Vorobyov claimed. The civilian allegedly killed in the attack was a 38-year-old security guard in the town of Domedovo south of Moscow.

"Today at 4 a.m., a massive drone attack against Moscow and Moscow Oblast began," Vorobyov wrote on his Telegram channel. Drone wreckage damaged warehouses in the Leninsky district, set fire to 20 cars at a parking lot in Domedovo, and damaged an apartment building in the town of Ramenskoye.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims, and Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the attack.

Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports in Moscow introduced temporary flight restrictions in response to the drone attack, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) reported.

Ukraine regularly strikes military and industrial targets deep within Russian territory.

Investigation: We tried to buy American chips as a Russian defense manufacturer — and it worked
Despite bans put in place by the U.S. and Europe on the supply of electronic components to Russia, dozens of Russian microelectronics suppliers continue to obtain and resell imported chips to Russian arms manufacturers successfully. Without these Western chips, Russia would not be able to produce k…
The Kyiv IndependentAlisa Yurchenko
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Feed

7:40 AM

Witkoff to meet Putin in Moscow, media reports.

Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin during his upcoming visit to Moscow, an unnamed source told Bloomberg on March 10.
5:27 PM
Video

Navigating the world of Trump and Musk's lies.

Just a few years ago, the biggest purveyors of disinformation on the internet were bots, conspiracy theorists and Russian propaganda outlets. Today the world is a very different place and two of the most prominent sources of lies and mistruths are the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and the world’s richest man, Elon Musk. The Kyiv Independent’s Chris York sits down with Eliot Higgins, founder and creative director of the investigative outlet Bellingcat, to discuss how we arrived at this point and what can be done about it.
