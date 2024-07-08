Deadly Monday attack on Kyiv in photos: Children hospital hit, 25 killed, rescue works continue on attack sites

Emergency workers and civilians conduct search and rescue operations among the rubbles of Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital as it was damaged by a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 08, 2024. (Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Editor's note: Some of the following images are graphic in nature and might be disturbing.
For Kyiv residents, Monday morning started with loud explosions throughout the city.
Russia launched a large-scale missile attack targeting the capital as well as cities in Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk oblasts on the morning of July 8. As of 8 p.m., at least 38 people were killed, and 136 were wounded across Ukraine.
Kyiv has seen the biggest number of casualties so far — 25. Over 70 were injured in the capital and Kyiv Oblast.
One of the heaviest strikes hit Kyiv’s Okhmatdyt hospital, Ukraine's largest children's medical center.
Missile debris also fell in the Solomianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, Darnytskyi districts, as well as Schevchenkivskyi, where an apartment building was hit.
The strikes occurred just on the eve of the NATO summit in Washington, at which Ukraine hopes to receive long-term aid commitments from the allies.
"The entire world must use all its determination to finally put an end to the Russian strikes," President Volodymyr Zelensky said. "Killing is what (Vladimir) Putin brings. Only together can we bring real peace and security."
Daria Shulzhenko is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been a lifestyle reporter at the Kyiv Post until November 2021. She graduated from Kyiv International University with a bachelor’s in linguistics, specializing in translation from English and German languages. She has previously worked as a freelance writer and researcher.Read more