Deadly Monday attack on Kyiv in photos: Children hospital hit, 25 killed, rescue works continue on attack sites

Editor's note: Some of the following images are graphic in nature and might be disturbing.

For Kyiv residents, Monday morning started with loud explosions throughout the city.

Russia launched a large-scale missile attack targeting the capital as well as cities in Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk oblasts on the morning of July 8. As of 8 p.m., at least 38 people were killed, and 136 were wounded across Ukraine.

Kyiv has seen the biggest number of casualties so far — 25. Over 70 were injured in the capital and Kyiv Oblast.

One of the heaviest strikes hit Kyiv’s Okhmatdyt hospital, Ukraine's largest children's medical center.

Missile debris also fell in the Solomianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, Darnytskyi districts, as well as Schevchenkivskyi, where an apartment building was hit.

During a separate attack against Kyiv later in the day, debris hit the Isida maternity hospital, killing seven.

The strikes occurred just on the eve of the NATO summit in Washington, at which Ukraine hopes to receive long-term aid commitments from the allies.

"The entire world must use all its determination to finally put an end to the Russian strikes," President Volodymyr Zelensky said. "Killing is what (Vladimir) Putin brings. Only together can we bring real peace and security."

Medical personnel (C) stand amid the rubble of the destroyed building of Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital following a Russian missile attack in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on July 8, 2024. (Photo by Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)

People search for victims after the Russian army launched a rocket attack on the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv on July 8, 2024. (Photo by Aleksandr Gusev/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Emergency and rescue personnel retrieve a wounded woman from the rubble of a residential building following a Russian aerial attack in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on July 8, 2024. (Photo by Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)

The photograph shows blood on a door inside a heavily damaged building of Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital following a Russian missile attack in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on July 8, 2024. (Photo by Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)

A mother holds an injured child after the Russian army launched a rocket attack on the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital on July 8, 2024, in Kyiv. (Photo by Vlada Liberova/Libkos/Getty Images)

A doctor carries a child out of the Okhmatdyt Children's Clinic Hospital after a Russian missile attack on July 8, 2024, in Kyiv. (Photo by Aleksandr Gusev/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A Ukrainian rescuer takes a break at the site of a missile attack in Kyiv on July 8, 2024. (Photo by Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian families take shelter during an alarm in the basement of a heavily damaged building at Ohmatdyt Children's Hospital following a Russian missile attack in Kyiv on July 8, 2024. (Photo by Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)

A child sleeps in a stroller amid debris in front of damaged cars outside the building of one of the largest children’s hospitals of Ukraine, Okhmatdyt, partially destroyed by a Russian missile strike on July 8, 2024, in Kyiv. (Photo by Oleksandr Gusev/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

A blood-stained fabric is seen after the Russian army launched a rocket attack on the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital on July 8, 2024, in Kyiv. (Photo by Vlada Liberova/Libkos/Getty Images)

People walk past the site of a Russian missile strike on the city's the Shevchenkivskyi District, near the Lukianivska Kyiv Metro's station on July 8, 2024 in Kyiv. (Photo by Viktor Fridshon/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)