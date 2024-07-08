Skip to content
Maternity hospital damaged in separate attack on Kyiv, 4 killed

by Martin Fornusek July 8, 2024 2:09 PM  (Updated: ) 1 min read
Kyiv's Isida maternity hospital was hit in the latest of the series of Russian attacks against the capital on July 8, 2024. (Oleksiy Sorokin/The Kyiv Independent)
Russia launched another attack against Kyiv during the afternoon of July 8, damaging a maternity hospital and killing at least four people, hours after a mass attack struck Ukraine's largest children's medical center.

At least four people were killed and three injured after the Isida maternity hospital, a private clinic, in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district was hit by falling debris, the State Emergency Service said.

The statement did not specify whether the victims were patients or staff of the hospital.

Russia launched a mass missile attack against Ukraine's capital on the morning of July 8, killing at least 10 people and injuring around 40.

The air raid siren sounded again shortly before 1 p.m. local time, when Russia launched another attack against the city.

As a result of the later attack, metro trains stopped operating near the site of the attack on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, which runs through Kyiv.

Restrictions on the line "were introduced for security reasons and for a full inspection of the area," Kyiv city authorities said.

Explosions rock Kyiv, other cities in Russian Monday morning massive attack
Russia launched a missile attack against Ukraine on the morning of July 8, the second such strike in the past few hours.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
1:52 PM

Zelensky arrives in Warsaw, begins meeting with Polish PM Tusk.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will discuss a variety of issues, including the expected outcomes of the upcoming NATO summit, bilateral defense cooperation, trade and humanitarian partnerships, and Poland's planned participation in reconstruction works, the Presidential Office said.
Ukraine news
12:27 PM

Russia hits Okhmatdyt children's hospital, casualties reported.

Okhmatdyt hospital, Ukraine's largest children's medical center, was hit by Russian missiles on July 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported. "The hospital has been damaged by a Russian attack, people are under the rubble, the exact number of wounded and dead is currently unknown," Zelensky said.
