Maternity hospital damaged in separate attack on Kyiv, 4 killed

Russia launched another attack against Kyiv during the afternoon of July 8, damaging a maternity hospital and killing at least four people, hours after a mass attack struck Ukraine's largest children's medical center.

At least four people were killed and three injured after the Isida maternity hospital, a private clinic, in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district was hit by falling debris, the State Emergency Service said.

The statement did not specify whether the victims were patients or staff of the hospital.

Russia launched a mass missile attack against Ukraine's capital on the morning of July 8, killing at least 10 people and injuring around 40.

The air raid siren sounded again shortly before 1 p.m. local time, when Russia launched another attack against the city.

As a result of the later attack, metro trains stopped operating near the site of the attack on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, which runs through Kyiv.

Restrictions on the line "were introduced for security reasons and for a full inspection of the area," Kyiv city authorities said.