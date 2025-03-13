The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

General Staff: Russia has lost 890,250 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 13, 2025 8:11 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery towards Russian positions to support front-line troops in the direction of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, on Dec. 16, 2023. (Ozge Elif Kizil / Getty Images)
Russia has lost 890,250 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 13.

This number includes 1,200 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,307 tanks, 21,432 armored fighting vehicles, 40,355 vehicles and fuel tanks, 24,409 artillery systems, 1,314 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,103 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 28,983 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine out of ATACMS missiles, AP reports
The U.S. sent Ukraine less than 40 long-range ATACMS in total, a U.S. official told the AP. According to the official, Kyiv ran out of the missiles in January.
30-day ceasefire deal may be struck within days, Rubio says.

"Here’s what we’d like the world to look like in a few days: Neither side is shooting at each other — not rockets, not missiles, not bullets, nothing, not artillery," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on March 12. "The shooting stops, the fighting stops, and the talking starts."
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.