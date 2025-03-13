General Staff: Russia has lost 890,250 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 890,250 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 13.

This number includes 1,200 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,307 tanks, 21,432 armored fighting vehicles, 40,355 vehicles and fuel tanks, 24,409 artillery systems, 1,314 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,103 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 28,983 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.