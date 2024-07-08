At least 3 killed in Russian strike on Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, governor says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

At least three people were killed in a Russian strike on the Donetsk Oblast city of Pokrovsk on the morning of July 8, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

The attack on Pokrovsk came amid a widespread series of Russian strikes across Ukraine, including Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and other cities.

Filashkin added that there was preliminary information about attacks on other locations in Donetsk Oblast, but the extent of the damage and potential casualties was unknown as of 11:48 a.m. local time.

The strikes took place on the eve of the NATO summit in Washington, where Ukraine hopes to receive long-term aid commitments from the allies.