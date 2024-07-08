Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Civilian casualties, Russian attacks, Donetsk Oblast, Pokrovsk, Ukraine
Edit post

At least 3 killed in Russian strike on Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, governor says

by Nate Ostiller July 8, 2024 12:15 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian strike on the Donetsk Oblast city of Pokrovsk on July 8, 2024. (Governor Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

At least three people were killed in a Russian strike on the Donetsk Oblast city of Pokrovsk on the morning of July 8, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

The attack on Pokrovsk came amid a widespread series of Russian strikes across Ukraine, including Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and other cities.

Filashkin added that there was preliminary information about attacks on other locations in Donetsk Oblast, but the extent of the damage and potential casualties was unknown as of 11:48 a.m. local time.

The strikes took place on the eve of the NATO summit in Washington, where Ukraine hopes to receive long-term aid commitments from the allies.

Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih kills at least 10, injures at least 31
Russian forces struck the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 8, Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city’s military administration, reported.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Nate Ostiller
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:27 PM

Russia hits Okhmatdyt children's hospital, casualties reported.

Okhmatdyt hospital, Ukraine's largest children's medical center, was hit by Russian missiles on July 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported. "The hospital has been damaged by a Russian attack, people are under the rubble, the exact number of wounded and dead is currently unknown," Zelensky said.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.