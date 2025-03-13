The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Voronezh Oblast, Kaluga Oblast, Drone attack, Attacks on Russia
Edit post

Ukrainian drones set ablaze Russian factory, infrastructure site overnight, authorities claim

by Martin Fornusek March 13, 2025 8:30 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Ukrainian drone pilot Andrii at Ukrainian military positions north of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, on April 24, 2024. (Francis Farrell/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine attacked six Russian regions with close to 80 drones overnight on March 13, with fires reported at an infrastructure site in Voronezh Oblast and an industrial plant in Kaluga Oblast, according to Russian authorities.

Kyiv has carried out regular long-range drone strikes against military and industrial facilities in Russia's rear, seeking to undermine its ability to wage its all-out war.

Russian air defenses downed 77 drones overnight, including 30 over Bryansk Oblast, 25 over Kaluga Oblast, six over Kursk and Voronezh oblasts each, and five over Rostov and Belgorod oblasts each, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed.

Drone wreckage set fire to a building of an industrial enterprise in Dzerzhinsky district in the northern part of Kaluga Oblast, Governor Vladislav Shapsha said. The fire has been extinguished, but one employee received a minor injury, the governor claimed.

Drone debris also reportedly damaged a cell tower and a power line in the Khvastovichsky district, the southernmost part of Kaluga Oblast.

Kaluga Oblast lies in the western part of Russia, bordering Moscow Oblast from the west.

An unspecified infrastructure facility was damaged in the evening of March 12 in Voronezh Oblast, a region bordering Ukraine's Luhansk Oblast, Governor Alexander Gusev said on his Telegram channel. No casualties were reported.

The targeted facility was part of the region's gas infrastructure, the Baza Telegram channel reported, citing residents.

A fallen drone also started a fire in the village of Kalininsky in Rostov Oblast, but the nearby industrial facility was not damaged, according to Governor Yuri Slyusar.

Airports in Penza, Saratov, and Volgograd imposed temporary flight restrictions overnight, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency announced.

The full extent of possible damage is being determined. The Ukrainian military has not commented on the claims, which could not be independently verified.

The strikes come only two days after Ukraine launched what appears to be its largest drone strike against Russia, deploying over 330 drones across 10 different regions to attack oil facilities and other strategic sites.

Ukraine struggles to hold on in Kursk Oblast as Russia strikes back before peace talks
Ukraine’s retreat from Kursk Oblast appears more likely as the latest news shows Russia taking ground amid intense attacks to drive Ukraine out, experts and soldiers say. Retaking Ukrainian-held territory in Kursk Oblast could leave Kyiv without its hard-fought bargaining chip before potential negot…
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Author: Martin Fornusek

Most popular

News Feed

10:39 PM

30-day ceasefire deal may be struck within days, Rubio says.

"Here’s what we’d like the world to look like in a few days: Neither side is shooting at each other — not rockets, not missiles, not bullets, nothing, not artillery," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on March 12. "The shooting stops, the fighting stops, and the talking starts."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.