The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, European Union, European Parliament, Europe
Edit post

EU parliament accuses US of 'blackmailing' Ukraine in joint declaration

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn March 13, 2025 6:21 AM 2 min read
Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) partake in a session in Brussels on Feb. 2, 2023. Illustrative purposes. (Kenzo Tribouillard /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

EU lawmakers passed a wide-ranging joint declaration on March 12 condemning the U.S. for "blackmailing" Ukrainian leadership into capitulating to Russia.

The declaration comes a day after Ukraine's Presidential Office announced it was ready to accept Washington's proposal of a 30-day ceasefire, so long as Russia also complies with the terms. When Kyiv agreed to the plan, Washington resumed previously suspended shipments of military aid.

The joint statement "strongly deplores any attempts at blackmailing Ukraine's leadership into surrender to the Russian aggressor for the sole purpose of announcing a so-called 'peace deal.'"

Russian President Vladimir Putin is now being "rewarded" for Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the resolution says.

The declaration accuses the U.S. of trying "to negotiate a ceasefire and peace agreement with Russia over the heads of Ukraine and other European states." It also denounces the U.S. for being "counterproductive and dangerous."

Support for Ukraine must be increased in the face of the foreign policy shift in Washington, the joint declaration says.

The lawmakers proposed to further "increase the effectiveness and impact of sanctions on Russia in order to definitively undermine Russia's ability to continue waging its brutal war of aggression against Ukraine and threatening the security of other European countries."

The resolution was passed by 440 lawmakers in the European Parliament, which consists of 720 seats. Signatories included members of many political parties, including Greens, Socialists & Democrats, Christian Democrats, and far-right conservatives.

The U.S. has infuriated many lawmakers in Europe by repeatedly saying it will exclude the continent from potential Ukraine peace negotiations. Top European officials have decried the White House for pandering to Russia.

Despite the condemnation from members of the European Parliament (MEPs), European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on March 12 praised the outcome of Ukraine's recent talks with the U.S. in Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed the EU's support for the embattled nation.

Trump said Ukraine is ‘more difficult to deal with’ than Russia — that might be about to change
Over the course of a tumultuous few weeks of talks, U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed his frustration with Kyiv. On March 7, Trump declared that he finds it “more difficult, frankly, to deal with Ukraine” than Russia. Yet, after weeks of strong-arming Ukraine into submission, the…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

Most popular

News Feed

10:39 PM

30-day ceasefire deal may be struck within days, Rubio says.

"Here’s what we’d like the world to look like in a few days: Neither side is shooting at each other — not rockets, not missiles, not bullets, nothing, not artillery," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on March 12. "The shooting stops, the fighting stops, and the talking starts."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.