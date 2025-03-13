The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, China, Russia, Europe, Trade, Russian-Chinese relations, Business
Edit post

Europe-bound Chinese rail shipments through Russia plummet due to transit restrictions

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn March 13, 2025 5:16 AM 2 min read
Customs officers walk by a freight train at the logistics hub of Pinggu District on July 1, 2024, in Beijing, China. Beijing launched a regular China-Europe freight service July 1. (Wei Tong/Beijing Youth Daily/VCG via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian restrictions and the seizure of dual-use goods have caused Europe-bound rail shipments from China via Russia to plunge, The South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on March 11.

Russian authorities in October banned the transit of dual-use military and civilian goods to Europe via its territory. The restrictions apply to a range of goods that could potentially aid Ukraine in its fight against Russia's full-scale war.

Since the ban, rail cargo volumes through Russia from China have been declining for months as Chinese logistics companies lose confidence in the trade route, industry players told SCMP.

"We have not dared to ship (goods through Russian rail routes) since November," Andrew Jiang, general manager of Shanghai freight forwarding company Air Sea Transport, said.

Russia's new restrictions have caused Chinese rail shipments to be sent to Europe via alternative routes that bypass Russia. These include routes through Central Asian countries, such as Kazakhstan.

Many Chinese freight companies learned about the restrictions weeks after their implementation. This has caused thousands of containers to be seized by Russian authorities.

Moscow's restrictions allow Russian authorities to seize and keep hard-to-get Western-sanctioned goods. These items can then be used to manufacture weapons for the war against Ukraine.

Russian authorities have confiscated large amounts of equipment that on the surface appear to be harmless, such as welding materials, metal fasteners, and airplane parts, importers of Chinese goods in Russia told the Moscow Times.

Russian importers now face difficulty obtaining goods from Chinese suppliers due to a lack of confidence in Russian freight routes.

China has become Russia's key economic partner, supplying Moscow with critical dual-use goods as sanctions have increasingly isolated the country from the global market. Russia has come to rely heavily on China since the launch of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv ready to fight in Kursk Oblast ‘as long as necessary’ as Russia claims to retake over 86% of seized territories
Key developments on March 12: * Ukraine says it’s ready to fight in Kursk Oblast ‘as long as necessary,’ as Russia claims to retake over 86% of seized territories * Ukraine doesn’t trust Russia but wants to show readiness for peace, Zelensky says on ceasefire deal * Ukraine-US talks in Jeddah co…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

Most popular

News Feed

10:39 PM

30-day ceasefire deal may be struck within days, Rubio says.

"Here’s what we’d like the world to look like in a few days: Neither side is shooting at each other — not rockets, not missiles, not bullets, nothing, not artillery," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on March 12. "The shooting stops, the fighting stops, and the talking starts."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.