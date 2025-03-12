Updated: 14 killed, 33 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The story was updated with the latest casualty figures from Kryvyi Rih.

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least 14 civilians and injured at least 33 over the past day, regional authorities reported on March 12. The casualties included children and Syrian crew members of a merchant vessel in Odesa.

At least one person was killed and 10 injured during Russian attacks against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

A series of explosions were reported in Kryvyi Rih after Russia launched a missile strike against the city early on March 12. A 47-year-old woman was killed, while nine other people were injured, Lysak said. Seven of them have been hospitalized, and three are in serious condition.

High-rise buildings, administrative buildings, buses, garages, cars, shops, and a school were damaged.

Russia also attacked the regional center, Dnipro, overnight, injuring a 42-year-old man, damaging 10 houses, a kindergarten, a school, and other buildings, and starting fires across the city.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast killed seven people and injured 13 over the past day, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

This included three people killed and three injured in Siversk, two killed and two injured in Rivne, one killed and two injured in Rodynske, one killed and another injured in Pokrovsk, four injured in Kostiantynivka, and one injured in Molocharka, according to the statement.

In Kherson Oblast, two people were killed and seven injured, including two children, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor. Three high-rise buildings, eight houses, a gas pipeline, utility buildings, and cars were damaged.

Overnight, Russia struck a port in Odesa with a ballistic missile, damaging infrastructure and the Barbados-flagged merchant vessel MJ Pina, which was loading wheat for export to Algeria, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

The Barbados-flagged merchant vessel MJ Pina damaged in a Russian missile attack late on March 11, 2025. (Governor Oleh Kiper/Telegram)

Four Syrian crew members, aged between 18 and 24, were killed, while another Syrian crew member and one Ukrainian port employee were injured. Another ship and grain warehouses were also damaged.

One civilian was injured during attacks against the Myropillia community in Sumy Oblast on March 11, the regional military administration reported.