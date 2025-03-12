Putin reportedly makes first visit to Kursk Oblast since start of incursion

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 12 reportedly made his first visit to Russia's Kursk Oblast since Ukraine's incursion into the region began in August 2024.

Putin, in a video released by the Kremlin, reportedly met with military leadership in the region while visiting an undisclosed command post in Kursk Oblast.

The Kyiv Independent cannot independently verify the details or location of Putin's reported visit. The Ukrainian military has not publicly commented on the claims.

The reported visit into the region comes amid a renewed Russian offensive in the region, with Russian troops reportedly having regained control of more than 86% of the territory in Kursk Oblast captured by Kyiv.

Russian troops have entered Sudzha, a key Ukrainian-held stronghold in the Russian border region of Kursk.

In the video, Putin is seen donning military attire for the first time since Russia's full scale invasion began in February 2022 — instead of the suit that he typically wears for meetings with military personnel. The choice in attire mimics that of President Volodymyr Zelensky who has refused to wear a suit throughout the war — symbolizing Zelensky's wartime leadership.

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on March 10 that there is no immediate threat of encirclement as Ukrainian forces are repositioning to "favorable defense lines."

Syrskyi added on March 12 that Ukraine will hold the defense in Kursk Oblast "as long as reasonable and necessary."

Ukraine launched the cross-border incursion into Kursk Oblast in August 2024, initially seizing around 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles) of Russian territory. Since then, Russian forces, reinforced by North Korean troops, have steadily pushed back against Ukrainian forces.

Over seven months of fighting in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Russian losses have reached nearly 54,900 personnel, with over 22,000 killed, Syrskyi claimed on March 12.



