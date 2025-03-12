The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Putin reportedly makes first visit to Kursk Oblast since start of incursion

by Dmytro Basmat March 12, 2025 11:43 PM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly makes his first visit to a command post in Russia's Kursk Oblast since Ukraine's incursion into the region began in August 2024. (Kremlin/screenshot)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 12 reportedly made his first visit to Russia's Kursk Oblast since Ukraine's incursion into the region began in August 2024.

Putin, in a video released by the Kremlin, reportedly met with military leadership in the region while visiting an undisclosed command post in Kursk Oblast.

The Kyiv Independent cannot independently verify the details or location of Putin's reported visit. The Ukrainian military has not publicly commented on the claims.

The reported visit into the region comes amid a renewed Russian offensive in the region, with Russian troops reportedly having regained control of more than 86% of the territory in Kursk Oblast captured by Kyiv.

Russian troops have entered Sudzha, a key Ukrainian-held stronghold in the Russian border region of Kursk.

In the video, Putin is seen donning military attire for the first time since Russia's full scale invasion began in February 2022 — instead of the suit that he typically wears for meetings with military personnel. The choice in attire mimics that of President Volodymyr Zelensky who has refused to wear a suit throughout the war — symbolizing Zelensky's wartime leadership.

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on March 10 that there is no immediate threat of encirclement as Ukrainian forces are repositioning to "favorable defense lines."

Syrskyi added on March 12 that Ukraine will hold the defense in Kursk Oblast "as long as reasonable and necessary."

Ukraine launched the cross-border incursion into Kursk Oblast in August 2024, initially seizing around 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles) of Russian territory. Since then, Russian forces, reinforced by North Korean troops, have steadily pushed back against Ukrainian forces.

Over seven months of fighting in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Russian losses have reached nearly 54,900 personnel, with over 22,000 killed, Syrskyi claimed on March 12.

Author: Dmytro Basmat

News Feed

10:39 PM

30-day ceasefire deal may be struck within days, Rubio says.

"Here’s what we’d like the world to look like in a few days: Neither side is shooting at each other — not rockets, not missiles, not bullets, nothing, not artillery," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on March 12. "The shooting stops, the fighting stops, and the talking starts."
