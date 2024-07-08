Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih kills at least 10, injures at least 31

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 8, said Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city's military administration.

Russia carried out a mass aerial attack on the morning of July 8, targeting the cities of Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk.

The Russian military used Kinzhal ballistic missiles, as well as Kh-101 and Kh-22 cruise missiles, to attack Ukrainian cities.

At least people were killed and 31 injured in the attack against Kryvyi Rih as of 11:40 a.m. local time. Ten victims are in serious condition, according to Vilkul.

The official reported "several" strikes. One of them targeted an administrative building of an industrial enterprise.

Emergency services are still working at the scene, Vilkul added.

Kryvyi Rih, with a population of around 660,000, is the second most populous city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. It has suffered multiple deadly attacks by Russian forces since the outbreak of the full-scale war.