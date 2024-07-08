Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Civilian casualties
Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih kills at least 10, injures at least 31

by Kateryna Hodunova July 8, 2024 12:04 PM 1 min read
Illustratitve purposes only: A mining station in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on June 29, 2022. (Julia Kochetova/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Russian forces struck the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 8, said Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city's military administration.

Russia carried out a mass aerial attack on the morning of July 8, targeting the cities of Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk.

The Russian military used Kinzhal ballistic missiles, as well as Kh-101 and Kh-22  cruise missiles, to attack Ukrainian cities.

At least people were killed and 31 injured in the attack against Kryvyi Rih as of 11:40 a.m. local time. Ten victims are in serious condition, according to Vilkul.

The official reported "several" strikes. One of them targeted an administrative building of an industrial enterprise.

Emergency services are still working at the scene, Vilkul added.

Kryvyi Rih, with a population of around 660,000, is the second most populous city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. It has suffered multiple deadly attacks by Russian forces since the outbreak of the full-scale war.

Explosions rock Kyiv, other cities in Russian Monday morning massive attack
Russia launched a missile attack against Ukraine on the morning of July 8, the second such strike in the past few hours.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
12:27 PM

Russia hits Okhmatdyt children's hospital, casualties reported.

Okhmatdyt hospital, Ukraine's largest children's medical center, was hit by Russian missiles on July 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported. "The hospital has been damaged by a Russian attack, people are under the rubble, the exact number of wounded and dead is currently unknown," Zelensky said.
