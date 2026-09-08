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Xi, Putin pledge stronger ties with North Korea on founding anniversary

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by Olena Goncharova
Xi, Putin pledge stronger ties with North Korea on founding anniversary
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) walks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a welcoming ceremony in Pyongyang, North Korea, on June 19, 2024 (Gavriil Grigorov / AFP via Getty Images)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed their countries’ close ties with North Korea in messages marking the 78th anniversary of the country’s founding, North Korean state media (KCNA) reported on Sept. 9.

Xi reportedly told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that Beijing remained committed to developing bilateral relations and strengthening strategic coordination between the two countries, according to KCNA.

In a separate message, Putin pledged continued close cooperation with Pyongyang under their "comprehensive strategic partnership." He said deeper ties would support regional security and the emergence of a multipolar world order.

Russia and North Korea have rapidly expanded military ties since 2023, formalizing their relationship in a 2024 strategic partnership treaty that includes a mutual defense provision.

Pyongyang has supplied Moscow with ballistic missiles and artillery ammunition for its war against Ukraine, according to Ukrainian and Western officials, and sent an estimated 14,000 troops to fight alongside Russian forces in Kursk Oblast. More than 6,000 of those soldiers have been killed, according to South Korean, Ukrainian, and Western officials.

The messages appeared on the front page of Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party. North Korea was established on Sept. 9, 1948.

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Olena Goncharova

Special Correspondent

Olena Goncharova is the Special Correspondent for the Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

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