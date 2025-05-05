Kyiv responds to Fico’s 'anti-Ukrainian' remarks ahead of Slovak PM's Russia visit to attend Moscow Victory Parade

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s Embassy in Slovakia on May 4 condemned what it called "anti-Ukrainian" remarks by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who criticized President Volodymyr Zelensky’s warning that Russia could stage provocations during its May 9 Victory Day parade in Moscow.

In a statement, the Ukrainian Embassy said it regretted Fico’s accusations and urged Slovak officials to "more carefully study, rewatch, and analyze" Zelensky’s statements.

Zelensky on May 3 said Ukraine cannot guarantee the safety of foreign officials planning to attend Russia’s Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9, warning Russia could orchestrate provocations, including "arsons, explosions, or other actions," and attempt to blame Ukraine. Russia is responsible for ensuring safety and security on its territory, Zelensky added.

Fico, who plans to attend Russia’s Victory Day celebrations, had earlier denounced Zelensky for "threatening" foreign delegations, calling the remarks "unacceptable" and accusing the Ukrainian leader of disrespecting Russia’s role in defeating fascism in World War II.

The embassy said that Zelensky had only warned that Russia might exploit the parade to stage provocations and blame Ukraine, and therefore could not guarantee the safety of visiting foreign officials.

In its response, the Ukrainian Embassy said it viewed Fico’s remarks as "deeply regrettable," particularly amid ongoing Russian aggression.

"Regarding the need not to mix history with the present, the Embassy regrets to note that the current Russian aggression against Ukraine has returned to the scale of atrocities unseen since World War II, which Russia is now using solely to justify the war against our country," the embassy said.

"It should be remembered that during the Second World War, Ukrainian soldiers made a huge contribution to the victory over Nazism, having distinguished themselves with extraordinary heroism, bravery and self-sacrifice on all fronts," the statement read.

Highlighting Ukraine’s contribution to the Allied war effort, the embassy noted that six million Ukrainians fought against Nazism, both in the Soviet army and other Allied forces. The war, it said, claimed over eight million Ukrainian lives.

The embassy also pushed back against Fico’s calls for a ceasefire timed with the WWII anniversary, noting that Ukraine had already agreed to a full ceasefire on March 11, while Russia "constantly rejects this option and puts forward new demands, manipulates, escalates terror, and now offers a short truce for 3 days, which is not a serious path to peace."

Fico, a populist with pro-Russian leanings, is one of few European leaders set to attend Russia’s Victory Day amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

On May 9, Russia holds grandiose military parades in celebration of the end of World War II in Europe. Ukraine and most European nations mark May 8 as Victory in Europe Day.

Ukraine has invited senior EU leaders and officials to Kyiv on May 9 to counter Russia's celebration.

The EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, on April 15 warned European leaders against attending Russia’s Victory Day celebrations in Moscow.