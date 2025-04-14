The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Kyiv invites EU leaders on May 9 to counter Putin’s victory parade

by Anna Fratsyvir April 14, 2025 4:06 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha talks alongside U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy during a joint press conference on Feb. 5, 2025, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Vitalii Nosach / Getty Images).
Ukraine has invited top European Union officials to visit Kyiv on May 9 in a symbolic move to counter Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual Victory Day parade in Moscow, Politico reported on April 14, citing Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

Sybiha extended the invitation during a meeting with EU counterparts in Luxembourg, calling upon them to "show our unity and resolve in the face of the biggest aggression in Europe since the Second World War."

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration seeks to draw attention away from Moscow’s annual military display, which comes more than three years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Separately, Sybiha said Zelensky plans to host leaders from the so-called "coalition of the willing" on the same day to discuss potential security guarantees for Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire with Russia.

At least 37 countries, including several European, Asian, and Commonwealth nations, have participated in the coalition’s discussions. Six are reportedly ready to commit troops so far, while others have been asked to provide intelligence, weapons, or naval support. The United States is not a member of the coalition.

Two undiclosed EU diplomatic sources told Politico that talks are underway regarding a possible early May visit by several leaders, as well as Germany’s chancellor-in-waiting, Friedrich Merz.

Meanwhile, the Russian state media reported that Putin has invited the leaders of China, Israel, Brazil, Slovakia, and Serbia to attend the May 9 celebrations in Moscow, marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Unlike the more subdued commemorations held across much of Europe on May 8, Russia observes Victory Day with large-scale military parades, patriotic concerts, and public displays of national pride, highlighting military triumph.

While U.S.-led diplomatic efforts to end the conflict are ongoing, Ukrainian officials say Russia continues to push maximalist demands and has shown little willingness to pursue a comprehensive peace deal.

Kyiv maintains it is committed to a full ceasefire if Moscow agrees to reciprocate. Until today, Russia has rejected the 30-day ceasefire suggested by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Zelensky invites Trump to Ukraine, says ‘Russian narratives are prevailing in US’
“Putin’s ultimate goal is to revive the Russian Empire and reclaim territories currently under NATO protection... Considering all of this, I believe it could escalate into a world war,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.