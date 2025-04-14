EU’s Kallas urges leaders to boycott Moscow’s May 9 celebrations, show support for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas warned European leaders on April 15 against attending Russia’s May 9 military celebrations in Moscow and urged them to demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine instead.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government has reportedly invited leaders from China, India, and Brazil, as well as from EU member Slovakia and EU candidate Serbia, to attend the events marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany.

"What was also discussed very clearly, and said by different member states, is that any participation in the 9th May parades or celebrations in Moscow will not be taken lightly on the European side, considering that Russia is really waging a full-scale war in Europe," Kallas told reporters in Luxembourg following a meeting of EU foreign ministers, according to Politico.

Kallas also said the EU does not want to see any country aspiring to join the bloc participating in celebrations hosted by Putin’s government.

Russia has repeatedly used historical commemorations to justify its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with Putin falsely claiming the war is an effort to "denazify" the country.

Ukraine had invited senior EU leaders and officials to Kyiv on May 9 to counter Russia’s commemorations.

Kallas backed the idea after the ministerial meeting: "I’ve also called all the member states but also representatives of the institutions to visit Kyiv as much as possible to show really our solidarity and that we are with Ukraine."

The office of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he would not attend the parade in Moscow, while Slovak leader Robert Fico had announced plans to attend back in November 2024.