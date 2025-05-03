Ukraine not responsible for safety of foreign officials traveling to Moscow for May 9 parade, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine cannot guarantee the safety of foreign officials planning to attend Russia’s Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9, warning that any incidents on Russian territory fall solely under the Kremlin’s control, Interfax Ukraine reported on May 3.

“Our position is very simple for all countries traveling to Russia on May 9: We cannot be held responsible for what happens on the territory of the Russian Federation,” Zelensky said during a briefing with journalists. “They are responsible for your safety. We will not provide any guarantees, because we do not know what Russia might do on those dates.”

Zelensky cautioned that Russia could orchestrate provocations, including “arsons, explosions, or other actions,” and then attempt to blame Ukraine. He said Kyiv has advised visiting delegations accordingly.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government has reportedly invited numerous foreign leaders to attend commemorative events marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany. Among the invited guests are leaders from EU member Slovakia, EU candidate Serbia, as well as China, India, and Brazil.

“I told the foreign minister that when countries reach out to us, we must clearly state: ‘We do not recommend visiting Russia from a (security) standpoint. And if you choose to go, that is your personal decision — do not ask us for guarantees,’” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that Ukraine has shown respect toward nations that have remained neutral or aligned with Russia due to historic ties, including China, and that Kyiv continues to engage in diplomatic dialogue with those states.

“But Ukraine bears no responsibility for what happens inside Russia. That is a fact,” Zelensky added. “Moreover, I am sure that other countries engage in the same diplomacy with the Russians when they come to us, and experience shows that we have had many different leaders, and during their visits there were various formats of attacks, assaults, intimidation.”

In March 2024, Russia launched a missile strike on Odesa during a visit by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, killing five people. The explosion occurred just moments after Greek PM and President Zelensky toured the city’s port.

Russia celebrates the end of World War II in Europe on May 9, marking the occasion with pompous military parades. Most other European nations, including Ukraine, mark May 8 as Victory in Europe Day.