Ahead of Putin's Victory Day Parade, Ukrainian drones reportedly target Moscow, Russian officials claim

Four drones were intercepted overnight as they approached Moscow just days before Russia’s annual Victory Day parade and proposed temporary ceasefire, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and the Russian Defense Ministry said on May 5.

Sobyanin said the drones were shot down near the town of Podolsk, south of the capital, and reported no casualties or damage. The strikes, which occurred early May 5, reportedly disrupted operations at Moscow’s airports. Videos shared on Russian social media appeared to capture the sound of air defense systems in the area.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed the downing of four drones over the Moscow region. It also reported intercepting 17 drones over Bryansk Oblast and five more over Kaluga Oblast.

The Ukrainian government has not commented on the reported attack. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the Russian claims.

The attack comes ahead of Russia’s May 9 Victory Day celebrations, which mark the Soviet Union’s role in defeating Nazi Germany in World War II.

Moscow Mayor Sobyanin reported that four drones were shot down over Podolsk. Russia activated the "Carpet" (Kover) emergency air defence plan at both Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on May 3 that Russia could stage provocations, such as "arsons, explosions, or other actions," around the event and attempt to blame Ukraine.

Victory Day, one of Russia’s most symbolic holidays, is expected to feature a military parade in Moscow’s Red Square. The Kremlin has invited foreign guests to attend, though many Western officials have declined.

Ukraine, along with most European nations, observes Victory in Europe Day on May 8 and has invited senior EU officials to Kyiv that day in a symbolic counter to Moscow’s display.

The drone strike also follows Russia’s announcement of a unilateral "humanitarian truce" from May 8 to May 11. Zelensky dismissed the move as a "theatrical performance," accusing Russia of using brief ceasefires to manipulate international perception while continuing its attacks before and after.

The Victory Day ceasefire is the latest in a series of truce initiatives announced by Moscow, all of which Russia has violated.

Earlier this month, Russia declared a ceasefire over the Easter holiday, though President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of nearly 3,000 violations between April 19 and April 21.

Ukraine has also said that Russian forces repeatedly breached a partial truce on attacks against energy facilities brokered on March 25.

Russia has repeatedly proclaimed its supposed readiness for peace talks while simultaneously pushing for maximalist demands. Kyiv has dismissed these declarations as a propaganda stunt, noting that Russian forces have only intensified their attacks on Ukrainian cities and towns.