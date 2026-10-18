Kromberg and Schubert electrical wiring plant in Lutsk halts operations following Russian attack

A Kromberg & Schubert electrical wiring plant in the city of Lutsk halted operations due to Russian attacks on the facility, the company announced on Oct. 17.

"The business has stopped!" said the company's Ukrainian division in a social media post. "Our absolute priority is the safety, life and health of each of the employees. We are currently assessing the current circumstances and coordinating all further steps."

The Lutsk facility in northwestern Ukraine, which manufactures wiring systems for BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Skoda vehicles, was attacked by Russian drones on Oct. 16.

Kromberg & Schubert, a German-owned corporation, established its Ukrainian division in 2005 and had 5,500 workers at its Lutsk plant as of May 2025, according to its website.

The company said it will notify employees when they can return to work, though it did not give an estimate of how long that may take.

Though far from the front lines, Lutsk has been a target for Russian strikes since the full-scale invasion began in 2022.

On Oct. 14, Russian drones killed six people and injured 10 others in Lutsk. A large-scale fire broke out in the 'Eurogroup' warehouse as a result of the Russian attack, killing five people at the scene and injuring a sixth person so severely that they succumbed in hospital, regional governor Roman Romaniuk said.

Throughout the war, Moscow has struck foreign-owned businesses operating in Ukraine. On Sept. 3, a Coca-Cola facility outside of Kyiv was damaged in Russian attacks, in what President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed was "a clear Russian signal to America."