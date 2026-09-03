Russia strikes Coca-Cola plant, injures 6 in eighth straight day of attacks on Kyiv

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian attacks on Kyiv and the surrounding oblast on Sept. 3 injured at least six people and damaged a Coca-Cola plant during the eighth consecutive day of strikes on the Ukrainian capital, local authorities and officials reported.

Six people, including a 12-year-old girl, were injured as a result of the attack Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Debris had damaged several cars and injured people in Kyiv's Darnytsia district, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported

Local Telegram channels and lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko reported that a Coca-Cola plant in the city of Brovary was damaged. The Kyiv Independent reached out to a representative of the Coca-Cola company for comment but did not receive a reply at the time of publication.

Due to Russian strikes on the city, Kyiv's inhabitants had to endure six air raid alerts since midnight, as well as the periodic sounds of air defenses, jet-powered drones, and explosions.

The latest attack follows a week of relentless Russian aerial assaults against Kyiv, including daytime strikes, nonstop air raid sirens, ballistic missile attacks, and civilian casualties.

The onslaught prompted President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce a change in Ukraine's aerial alert system. Under the new plan, alerts will be divided into red and yellow levels, with yellow corresponding to drone threats and red signaling incoming missiles and massive combined attacks.

Moscow's assault on Kyiv comes as Ukraine suffers a severe shortage of air defense systems, leaving cities with little protection against ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones. Even as Ukraine expands its own long-range strike capabilities to hit back at Russia, the air defense crisis has made summer 2026 the deadliest time for civilians since the first months of the full-scale invasion.