'Intense' Russian assault on Kropyvnytskyi kills 3, injures 6

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a mass aerial assault against the central Ukrainian city of Kropyvnytskyi overnight on Oct. 14-15, killing at least three people and injuring six.

Kropyvnytskyi is the regional center of Ukraine's Kirovohrad Oblast and has a population of approximately 220,000.

The city and surrounding region were targeted in an "intense" Russian attack that began late on Oct. 14, Governor Andrii Raikovych reported. The strike targeted local logisitcs, transportation, and industrial enterprises.

The attack has killed at least three people and injured another six, Raikovych said. Five of the wounded victims have been hospitalized.

The governor did not specify which targets in the city were hit. Attacks against the city are ongoing, and the full extent of the damage is not yet clear.

Shortly before Raikovych's report, Ukraine's Air Force issued a "red alert" for Kropyvnytskyi due to the threat of Russian jet-powered, high-speed drones in the region.

The mass attack on Kropyvnytskyi shows that Russia has not slowed its large-scale bombardment of Ukrainian cities, despite the so-called "energy truce" in place between Russia and Ukraine.

U.S. President Donald Trump made an unexpected and unilateral announcement of the truce on Oct. 11, claiming that both Kyiv and Moscow agreed to halt attacks against each other's energy infrastructure.

While Kyiv said it had halted attacks against Russian oil refineries since then, Russia immediately broke Trump's ceasefire by continuing to attack Ukraine's power grid and civilian infrastructure. Trump declined to blame the Kremlin for breaking the truce when asked about the matter on Oct. 13.