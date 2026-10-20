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Hungary blocks final 2 of 6 membership to-do lists for Ukraine and Moldova, no explanation given

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by Chris Powers
Hungary blocks final 2 of 6 membership to-do lists for Ukraine and Moldova, no explanation given
Peter Magyar, Hungary's prime minister, during his meeting with Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, during a meeting in Brussels, Belgium, on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. (Wiktor Dabkowski/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

BRUSSELS, Belgium — Hungary blocked the next step in the EU membership process for Moldova and Ukraine, even though their previous demands had been met, national and EU diplomats told the Kyiv Independent on Oct. 20.

Ukraine and Moldova are proceeding together in their EU membership process until all six enlargement clusters — to-do lists of reforms to align with EU law — are unlocked.

The two countries unlocked another two of those clusters on Oct. 13 in Luxembourg, leaving two more that it is hoped will open by the end of the year.

Technical experts from the 27 EU countries met on Oct. 20 with a view to agreeing to take a procedural step, that would start the process of unlocking the final two clusters, which cover agriculture, environment, and transport.

However, Hungary blocked the move, leaving 26 other countries disappointed in its wake, two diplomats told the Kyiv Independent.

Colleagues even asked their Hungarian counterparts to explain their position but they did not, one diplomat said.

Instead, Hungary apparently said their position is the same as before.

Hungary's Permanent Representation to the EU was asked to comment for this story, but failed to do so before publication.

One thing Hungary's position cannot be based on: education rights for Ukraine's Hungarian-speaking minority, which Kyiv passed a law about on Oct. 12.

Instead, the block is expected to be temporary, so that the Hungarian government is not seen by the opposition as being "soft" on Ukraine.

The discussion will come up at every subsequent enlargement working party meeting in Brussels, until the deadlock is broken, as advancing the membership bids of Ukraine and Moldova is a priority of the Irish EU Council Presidency, which chairs the meetings until the end of the year.

Senior EU and national officials told the Kyiv Independent they predict the final two clusters to formally open in December.

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Chris Powers

Brussels Correspondent

Chris Powers is the Brussels Correspondent with the Kyiv Independent. He reports on EU news and policy developments relevant to Ukraine, bridging the gap between Brussels and Kyiv. He was formerly the Defense and Tech Editor at the EU media outlet Euractiv. Chris holds a BA in History from the University of Cambridge and an MA in European Studies from the College of Europe.

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