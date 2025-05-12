European officials pledge support for Ukraine, new Russia sanctions at London summit

Ukraine's European allies called for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire and threatened additional sanctions against Russia in a joint statement issued May 12.

The foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, along with EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, convened in London for a meeting of the Wemair+ group dedicated to Euro-Atlantic security and Russian aggression against Ukraine.

"We joined Ukraine in calling for an immediate, full, unconditional 30-day ceasefire to create space for talks on a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace," the officials wrote in a joint statement published after the summit.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha joined the meeting via video link and confirmed that Russian forces have not honored the proposed ceasefire set to begin May 12. Ukraine and its top European allies warned Russia on May 10 that it would impose harsher sanctions if the Kremlin did not accept the 30-day truce.

The ministers detailed some of the promised penalties in their statement.

"We agreed to pursue ambitious measures to reduce Russia's ability to wage war by limiting Kremlin revenues, disrupting the shadow fleet, tightening the Oil Price Cap, and reducing our remaining imports of Russian energy," they wrote.

"We will keep Russian sovereign assets in our jurisdictions immobilized until Russia ceases its aggression and pays for the damage caused."

The ministers also affirmed their commitment to strengthening Ukraine's military, providing "robust security guarantees," and promoting a strong NATO.

Russian President Vladimir Putin countered the allied demand for a ceasefire by inviting Ukraine to participate in direct negotiations in Istanbul starting May 15. According to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, these talks would be based on the terms of the 2022 Istanbul discussions and the "current situation on the battlefield."

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was prepared to meet Putin in Turkey and has reiterated the demand for a full and unconditional ceasefire.

An undisclosed Ukrainian official told Axios that Zelensky will be in Turkey on May 15 even if Moscow does not agree to the ceasefire proposal.

Asked by the Kyiv Independent whether Zelensky plans to make the trip even if Russia does not support the truce, a source close to the Presidential Office said: "We are ready for all options. But of course, we are separately waiting for a response on the ceasefire."

Putin has yet to formally confirm his attendance on May 15.

Germany threatened to introduce new sanctions on Moscow if it did not implement a ceasefire by the end of May 12. The EU also plans to unveil another round of sanctions against Russia on May 14,an EU official told the Kyiv Independent.

The Weimar+ group was formed in February 2025, expanding from the regional alliance of France, Germany, and Poland to include the U.K., Spain, Italy, and the European Commission. The group's establishment came in response to shifting U.S. policy toward Ukraine and Russia following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump.