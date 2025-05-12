'Clock is ticking' — Germany gives Russia until midnight to implement ceasefire, threatens sanctions

Both men face charges related to terrorism and espionage. Daniil B. was detained in Lithuania, where he is in temporary custody, while Oleksandr V. remains at large in Russia.
Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Ukraine and its allies discussed tougher sanctions against Russia's banking sector, central bank, and energy industry.
The EU plans to unveil on May 14 its next package of sanctions imposed against Russia over its aggression against Ukraine, an EU official told the Kyiv Independent on condition of anonymity.
Polish truckers plan to restrict freight traffic at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint on the Ukrainian border, Ukraine's State Border Guard said on May 12.
"If the Russians are using this level of specialists in urban combat, they are probably facing some difficulties," Ivan Petrychak, spokesperson for the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade, said.
Previously, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk accused the Russian intelligence services of orchestrating a May 2024 arson attack on the Marywilska shopping centre in Warsaw.
"Perhaps in some areas, the intensity decreased slightly to create an image of compliance with their own announcement. But in reality, (Russia) continued attacks every day, using all available weapons — including aircraft to drop guided bombs on Ukraine," Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service, said.
Beijing supports all efforts toward achieving peace in Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on May 12 when asked about Kyiv and Europe's proposal for a 30-day truce.
"There is no point in prolonging the killings. And I will wait for Putin on Thursday in Turkey," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
"I invited His Holiness to make an apostolic visit to Ukraine. Such a visit would bring real hope to all believers and to all our people," Zelensky said.
Presidential Office chief Andriy Yermak voiced doubt about leading negotiations with anyone from Russia except President Vladimir Putin, implying only the Russian leader can make real decisions.
"When European unity becomes inconvenient, disinformation goes so far as to make a simple tissue look like drugs," the Elysee Palace reacted to a fake story pushed by Russia.
'Clock is ticking' — Germany gives Russia until midnight to implement ceasefire, threatens sanctions
Germany gave Russia until the end of May 12 to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine, warning that failure to do so would trigger preparations for new sanctions, government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius said during a briefing, Tagesschau reported on May 12.
"The clock is ticking — we still have 12 hours until the end of this day," Kornelius reportedly said, adding that Berlin is coordinating with European partners on additional sanctions.
The ultimatum follows Russia’s refusal of a 30-day unconditional ceasefire starting May 12, proposed by Ukraine and its allies last week when European leaders visited Kyiv.
The demand for the unconditional 30-day ceasefire was the main outcome of talks between Ukraine, France, the U.K., Germany, and Poland, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Over the past 24 hours, Russian attacks injured at least 22 people in Ukraine. This includes at least seven people injured in drone attacks overnight on May 12, a date from which the 30-day unconditional truce should have started.
The Kremlin continues insisting on negotiations without an unconditional ceasefire. In a press conference in the early hours of May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Ukraine to resume talks, which, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, Russia wishes to be based on the terms of the 2022 Istanbul discussions and the "current situation on the battlefield."
Zelensky announced his readiness to meet Putin in Turkey on May 15, reiterating Ukraine’s proposal for a complete and unconditional ceasefire starting May 12. The Kremlin has not responded to Zelensky's proposal for a face-to-face meeting of the two leaders.