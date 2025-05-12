'Clock is ticking' — Germany gives Russia until midnight to implement ceasefire, threatens sanctions

Germany gave Russia until the end of May 12 to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine, warning that failure to do so would trigger preparations for new sanctions, government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius said during a briefing, Tagesschau reported on May 12.

"The clock is ticking — we still have 12 hours until the end of this day," Kornelius reportedly said, adding that Berlin is coordinating with European partners on additional sanctions.

The ultimatum follows Russia’s refusal of a 30-day unconditional ceasefire starting May 12, proposed by Ukraine and its allies last week when European leaders visited Kyiv.

The demand for the unconditional 30-day ceasefire was the main outcome of talks between Ukraine, France, the U.K., Germany, and Poland, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian attacks injured at least 22 people in Ukraine. This includes at least seven people injured in drone attacks overnight on May 12, a date from which the 30-day unconditional truce should have started.

The Kremlin continues insisting on negotiations without an unconditional ceasefire. In a press conference in the early hours of May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Ukraine to resume talks, which, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, Russia wishes to be based on the terms of the 2022 Istanbul discussions and the "current situation on the battlefield."

Zelensky announced his readiness to meet Putin in Turkey on May 15, reiterating Ukraine’s proposal for a complete and unconditional ceasefire starting May 12. The Kremlin has not responded to Zelensky's proposal for a face-to-face meeting of the two leaders.