EU to unveil new sanctions against Russia on May 14, source says

The EU plans to unveil on May 14 its next package of sanctions imposed against Russia over its aggression against Ukraine, an EU official told the Kyiv Independent on condition of anonymity.

The European bloc has previously announced 16 separate sanctions packages since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in 2022. The measures have targeted individuals, companies, and state institutions involved in supporting Russia's war machine in Ukraine.

Details of the 17th package remain unclear, though earlier reporting suggested it could include measures aimed at Russia’s military-industrial complex, Moscow’s shadow shipping fleet, and related support networks.

Russia has been using the shadow fleet to avoid Western sanctions and ship out its oil above the G7-imposed price cap. European countries have also linked the fleet to espionage and sabotage operations.

Talks on the 17th package began shortly after the EU adopted the 16th package on Feb. 24. The last package also targeted Russia's shadow fleet of tankers, financial institutions, entities involved in the Russian military-industrial complex, and more.

The U.K. hit the shadow fleet with its largest sanctions package yet on May 9, targeting 101 vessels.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Poland also agreed to impose additional sanctions against Russia if the Kremlin does not accept their proposal for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire.