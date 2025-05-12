Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed
Monday, May 12
Tusk says Russia ordered 2024 arson attack on Warsaw shopping centre.

"We now know for sure that the great fire of the Marywilska shopping centre in Warsaw was caused by arson ordered by the Russian special services," Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on X. "Some of the perpetrators have already been detained, all the others are identified and searched for."

Monday, May 12
Show More
News Feed

EU to unveil new sanctions against Russia on May 14, source says

2 min read
Avatar
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek, Alex Cadier
EU to unveil new sanctions against Russia on May 14, source says
The flag of the European Union flies in the wind in front of the European Parliament building in Strasbourg, France on May 29, 2024. (Philipp von Ditfurth/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The EU plans to unveil on May 14 its next package of sanctions imposed against Russia over its aggression against Ukraine, an EU official told the Kyiv Independent on condition of anonymity.

The European bloc has previously announced 16 separate sanctions packages since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in 2022. The measures have targeted individuals, companies, and state institutions involved in supporting Russia's war machine in Ukraine.

Details of the 17th package remain unclear, though earlier reporting suggested it could include measures aimed at Russia’s military-industrial complex, Moscow’s shadow shipping fleet, and related support networks.

Russia has been using the shadow fleet to avoid Western sanctions and ship out its oil above the G7-imposed price cap. European countries have also linked the fleet to espionage and sabotage operations.

Talks on the 17th package began shortly after the EU adopted the 16th package on Feb. 24. The last package also targeted Russia's shadow fleet of tankers, financial institutions, entities involved in the Russian military-industrial complex, and more.

The U.K. hit the shadow fleet with its largest sanctions package yet on May 9, targeting 101 vessels.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Poland also agreed to impose additional sanctions against Russia if the Kremlin does not accept their proposal for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire.

Ukraine’s intelligence identifies captain of Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker
Ukrainian intelligence has identified the captain of the oil embargo-breaking tanker FACCA, a part of Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” of oil tankers.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent
European UnionUkraineRussiaEU sanctionsSanctions against RussiaBusinessEconomy
Avatar
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek, Alex Cadier

Most Popular

Editors' Picks