Russia pushes for resuming peace talks in Istanbul based on 2022 terms, situation on the ground, Ushakov says

Ushakov’s comments follow Russian President Vladimir Putin's May 11 invitation for direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul starting May 15.
The assault began around 2 a.m. on May 11, with Russian forces deploying 108 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy UAVs from multiple directions, Ukraine’s Air Force said.
Zelensky called a ceasefire the essential first step toward ending the war.
The number includes 1,310 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.
"Think of the hundreds of thousands of lives that will be saved as this never ending 'bloodbath' hopefully comes to an end... I will continue to work with both sides to make sure that it happens."
"An unconditional ceasefire is not preceded by negotiations," French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters on May 11.
U.S. State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce called for "concrete proposals from both sides" in order for Washington to "move forward" in peace negotiations.
"If they speak to each other in Russian, he doesn't know what they are saying," one Western official told NBC News. Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia, called Witkoff's approach "a very bad idea."
Tougher sanctions "should be applied to (Russia's) banking and energy sectors, targeting fossil fuels, oil, and the shadow fleet," the leaders of Ukraine, the U.K., France, Germany, and Poland said in a joint statement.
"Russia is ready for negotiations without any preconditions," Putin claimed in an address marking the end of the three-day Victory Day ceasefire. He invited Ukraine to begin talks in Istanbul on May 15.
The American-made weapons cannot be exported, even by a country that owns them, without approval from the U.S. government.
While serving as a bishop in Peru, Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, called the full-scale war "a true invasion, imperialist in nature, where Russia seeks to conquer territory for reasons of power."
Speaking to CNN on May 10, Peskov commented on the latest ceasefire proposal from Ukraine and Europe, responding that Russia needs to "think about" it, but is "resistant" to pressure.
Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv on May 10, President Volodymyr Zelensky rebuked the idea of a demilitarized zone in the war and emphasized the importance of first securing a ceasefire.
Russia pushes for resuming peace talks in Istanbul based on 2022 terms, situation on the ground, Ushakov says
Russia wants to restart peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul based on the results of the 2022 negotiations and the current situation "on the ground," Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on May 11, Russian state-controlled media reported.
Ushakov’s comments follow Russian President Vladimir Putin's May 11 invitation for direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul starting May 15, after a temporary ceasefire for Russia’s Victory Day celebrations expired.
Despite the offer, Moscow has refused to extend the truce or accept the proposal, backed by the U.S. and Europe, for a full 30-day unconditional ceasefire.
Ukraine has said it is ready to talk but insists any negotiations must begin with a full cessation of hostilities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 11 that Ukraine is "ready to meet" if Russia confirms a "full, durable, and reliable" ceasefire.
The Istanbul talks refer to negotiations between Ukraine and Russia held in Turkey in late March 2022, which outlined potential terms for a peace deal.
In the three years since the failed talks, Russian propaganda networks have frequently pushed the idea that peace was almost achieved in Istanbul, before Western leaders, in particular then-U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, allegedly pressured Zelensky to reject the deal and continue fighting.
In reality, leaked documents from 2022 show that Moscow’s first peace offer amounted to Ukraine’s effective surrender.
According to an investigation by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s Sistema, Russia’s initial six-page draft agreement, presented on March 7, 2022, demanded Ukraine reduce its military to just 50,000 troops and surrender its ability to develop or deploy long-range missiles or other advanced weapons.
The draft also required Ukraine to recognize Russia’s control over Donetsk and Luhansk, reinvest in the war-torn regions under Russian terms, and de facto legalize Soviet and communist symbols.
"The Istanbul accords happened 30 days after the invasion, and the demands in Istanbul were fairly significant on a very weakened Ukraine," said Keith Kellogg, U.S. presidential envoy for Ukraine, during a March 6 discussion at the Council on Foreign Relations.
Kellogg added that the circumstances of 2025 are vastly different from those of early 2022, doubting the viability of restarting talks from a framework that was never fair for all parties.
President Putin in 2024 reiterated maximalist conditions for peace, demanding that Ukrainian troops withdraw from all four partially occupied Ukrainian regions, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, and that Kyiv formally recognize their annexation by Russia.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in an April interview with O Globo, reiterated these demands.
Russia also insists that any peace deal must include a permanent ban on Ukraine’s NATO membership, demilitarization of the country, and constitutional changes reinstating the role of the Russian language, culture, and religious organizations.
Lavrov said Kyiv must lift its ban on talks with Putin, accept a halt to Western military aid, drop international legal claims against Moscow, and allow the return of frozen Russian assets.