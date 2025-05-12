'We are ready for direct negotiations with Putin,' Zelensky says following phone call with Erdogan

"I am grateful for the support and the readiness at the highest level to promote diplomacy," President Volodymyr Zelensky said of the phone conservation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. "We share the same view on the need for a ceasefire."
The convictions mark a significant development in Britain's efforts to counter Russian intelligence operations amid heightened tensions stemming from Moscow's war against Ukraine and repeated Kremlin threats toward Kyiv's allies.
The deepening labor shortage reflects growing strain on Russia's workforce as the Kremlin aggressively recruits men for its war against Ukraine.
"The clock is ticking — we still have twelve hours until the end of this day," German government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius reportedly said.
According to the Verkhovna Rada's website, Ukraine completed the ratification of the U.S.-Ukraine minerals agreement on May 12. President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the deal.
"I believe both leaders are going to be there," U.S. President Donald Trump said.
"I myself have heard relatives talking: our village is being attacked, let's roll the car out of the garage, maybe they will shell it — at least we will get money. The car is old, we can't sell it," Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
The new tranche brings total recent EU defense support for Ukraine to 3.3 billion euros ($3.6 billion), marking a significant expansion of European efforts to boost Kyiv's defense industry.
"There is no point in prolonging the killings. And I will wait for Putin on Thursday in Turkey," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
"Russia is ready for negotiations without any preconditions," Putin claimed in an address marking the end of the three-day Victory Day ceasefire. He invited Ukraine to begin talks in Istanbul on May 15.
Both men face charges related to terrorism and espionage. Daniil B. was detained in Lithuania, where he is in temporary custody, while Oleksandr V. remains at large in Russia.
Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Ukraine and its allies discussed tougher sanctions against Russia's banking sector, central bank, and energy industry.
'We are ready for direct negotiations with Putin,' Zelensky says following phone call with Erdogan
President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on May 12 to discuss the details of a proposed meeting in Turkey between Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"I am grateful for the support and the readiness at the highest level to promote diplomacy," Zelensky said of the phone conservation with Erdogan. "We share the same view on the need for a ceasefire."
Following his self-declared Victory Day 'truce', Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected calls for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire. Putin instead invited Ukraine to engage in direct talks in Istanbul later this week.
Zelensky responded by accepting the invitation, saying he was ready to meet Putin in Turkey on May 15 — a decision that various experts told the Kyiv Independent may have caught Putin off-guard.
"We are ready for direct negotiations with Putin. And it is very important that all of us in Europe are working together for long-term security guarantees," Zelensky said following the phone call. "We will remain in constant contact with the United States."
In a read-out provided by the Turkish president's office, during the call Erdogan "emphasized that he considers the resumption of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine to be extremely important and stated that (Turkey) is ready to provide the necessary support at every stage of the process."
The statement added that Turkey would be "pleased to host the Russian and Ukrainian delegations."
Despite offering the meeting, Putin has yet to formally confirm his attendance on May 15.
"Moscow has remained silent all day regarding the proposal for a direct meeting. A very strange silence," Zelensky later said in his evening address.
Russia is facing mounting pressure from Western allies to agree to a ceasefire and begin top-level direct negotiations.
Following a meeting in Kyiv, the leaders of the U.K., Germany, France, and Poland threatened to implement additional sanctions if it did not agree to a ceasefire by May 12. Upping pressure on Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump said that he believed "both leaders are going to be there," adding "I even thought about flying over — I'm not sure where I'll be on Thursday."
Ahead of the May 15 meeting, a source close to the President’s Office told the Kyiv Independent that Ukraine is "ready for all options" — but there are still several unanswered questions, potential curveballs from the White House, and multiple ways the week could turn out.