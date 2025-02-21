Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, France, Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump, ceasefire, Peace Negotiations, Peacekeepers
Edit post

Europe needs 'massive defense plan,' US 'can't be weak' with Putin, Macron says

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 21, 2025 7:46 AM 2 min read
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a press conference at the end of the international conference aimed at strengthening Western support for Ukraine, at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris, on February 26, 2024. (Gonzalo Fuentes/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Europe needs a "massive defense plan" to face the growing threat from Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a wide-ranging social media live feed on Feb. 20.

Macron's remarks come ahead of his planned visit to Washington, D.C., where the French president is set to meet next week with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss peace negotiations in Ukraine.

"I'm going to tell him (Trump) 'You can't be weak with (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin. That's not who you are, it's not your trademark, it's not in your interest,'" Macron said on Feb. 20.

Macron has been rallying European leaders in recent days to discuss European and Ukrainian security in the wake of shifting U.S. policy towards Russia. U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer will join Macron in Washington and will also speak with Trump in a separate meeting.

In his Feb. 20 remarks, Macron slammed Russia as a "dangerous military power that has become imperialist." He said Russia had "globalized" the war in Ukraine by bringing in North Korean troops, and said a worldwide conflict was not off the table.

Macron called on Europe to come together to create a "massive defense plan" for the continent.

Europe is not likely to form a common army, Macron clarified, but can work to create joint defense capabilities and autonomy from the U.S.

Regarding Ukraine, France is open to providing Kyiv with security guarantees, including deploying peacekeeping forces to monitor a potential ceasefire.

"I have not decided to send troops to Ukraine tomorrow, no," Macron added. "What we are considering instead is sending forces to guarantee peace once it has been negotiated."

In partnership with the U.K., France is ready to consider sending experts or even a limited number of troops beyond the front line to demonstrate solidarity and help Ukraine defend itself, Macron said.

Supporting NATO membership for Ukraine is among a number of ways France is ready to support Ukraine in its battle against Russia's aggression, he added.

While Macron on Feb. 18 said he would not send combat troops to Ukraine, the French president has been at the forefront of calls to deploy European peacekeepers to monitor a ceasefire.

The U.K. is reportedly going to pitch Trump a plan to deploy 30,000 peacekeepers to Ukraine as a post-ceasefire security guarantee. Trump has said he wants Europe to take over the responsibility of funding and monitoring Ukraine's defense.

What is the death toll of Russia’s war in Ukraine?
After holding a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Feb. 12, U.S. President Donald Trump once again claimed the “very bloody war” in Ukraine had cost “millions” of lives. It’s not the first time Trump has claimed that such numbers of Ukrainians and Russians have
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:08 PM

Ukraine moves to nationalize Ferrexpo's mining subsidiary.

Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation and Justice Ministry are preparing to nationalize Poltava Mining, a subsidiary of London-listed Ferrexpo, which is majority owned by oligarch Konstantin Zhevago, the SBI announced on Feb. 20.
5:52 PM
Video

EU defense commissioner pushes back against Trump.

After the Trump administration accused European allies of not pulling their weight in the support for Ukraine, the Kyiv Independent sat down with the EU's first-ever defense commissioner, Andrius Kubilius, to discuss whether Europe is ready to step up.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.