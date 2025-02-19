Skip to content
Macron rules out sending French troops to Ukraine's frontlines

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn February 19, 2025 3:17 AM 2 min read
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at the Globsec regional security forum in Bratislava, Slovakia, on May 31, 2023. (Michal Cizek/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

France will not send its soldiers to the frontline in Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a television interview on Feb. 18.

Macron invited European leaders to an emergency summit in Paris on Feb. 17 in response to U.S. officials saying Europe will not participate in Ukraine peace talks. France is set to host a second summit on Feb. 19 to continue discussions of security guarantees for Ukraine.

"France is not preparing to send combat ground troops to the front," Macron said.

In partnership with the British, France is ready to consider sending experts or even a limited number of troops beyond the frontline to demonstrate solidarity and help Ukraine defend itself, Macron said.

Supporting NATO membership for Ukraine is among the several ways France is ready to support Ukraine in its battle against Russia's aggression, Macron added.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer signaled that his country is prepared to send British troops to Ukraine as part of a European-led peacekeeping force on Feb. 16.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he is not opposed to European peacekeepers monitoring a ceasefire in Ukraine on Feb. 18.

Macron called for Ukraine's "automatic membership in NATO" in the event of a violation by Russia in a potential ceasefire at an emergency summit held in France on Feb. 17.

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Comments

