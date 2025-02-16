Skip to content
France to host emergency summit on Ukraine as Trump administration and Russian officials set to begin peace negotiations without Europe

by Sonya Bandouil February 16, 2025 3:58 AM 1 min read
Olaf Scholz, Germany's chancellor, left, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, center, and Emmanuel Macron, France's president, at the European Union (EU)-Western Balkans leaders summit at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday, June 23, 2022. (Valeria Mongelli/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

European leaders are set to gather in Paris on Feb. 17 for an emergency summit over concerns that the U.S. is advancing peace talks with Russia without Europe, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski announced on Feb. 15.

This comes amid recent talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as a speech on Feb. 14 by U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance at the Munich Security Conference, in which he attacked current European politics and values.

Additionally, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, said on Feb. 15 that Europe will not be directly involved in negotiations to end Russia's war in Ukraine, but its interests will be considered.

Sikorski mentioned the upcoming meeting between European leaders during the Munich Security Conference, and expressed hope that leaders would take the matter seriously.

It is unclear which leaders will be present, but British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk have so far confirmed their attendance.

Trump’s call to Putin was a mistake, Polish FM says
U.S. President Donald Trump’s phone call to Russian President Vladimir Putin was a mistake, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said at the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 15.
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn
Author: Sonya Bandouil
News Feed

9:43 PM

State Secretary Rubio holds phone call with Russia's Lavrov.

"Both sides expressed a mutual willingness to engage on key international issues, including the situation in Ukraine," the readout from the Russian Foreign Ministry read. "Lavrov and Rubio reaffirmed their readiness to work together to restore a mutually respectful interstate dialogue in line with the tone set by the presidents."
