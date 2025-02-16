France to host emergency summit on Ukraine as Trump administration and Russian officials set to begin peace negotiations without Europe

This audio is created with AI assistance

European leaders are set to gather in Paris on Feb. 17 for an emergency summit over concerns that the U.S. is advancing peace talks with Russia without Europe, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski announced on Feb. 15.

This comes amid recent talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as a speech on Feb. 14 by U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance at the Munich Security Conference, in which he attacked current European politics and values.

Additionally, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, said on Feb. 15 that Europe will not be directly involved in negotiations to end Russia's war in Ukraine, but its interests will be considered.

Sikorski mentioned the upcoming meeting between European leaders during the Munich Security Conference, and expressed hope that leaders would take the matter seriously.

It is unclear which leaders will be present, but British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk have so far confirmed their attendance.