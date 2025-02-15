Skip to content
Zelensky calls for creation of 'army of Europe' amid US support uncertainty

by Kateryna Hodunova February 15, 2025 11:50 AM 1 min read
Audience applauds to President Volodymyr Zelensky following his speech at the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 15, 2024. (Olena Zashko/The Kyiv Independent)
Editor’s note: This story is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Europe to create its own armed forces amid uncertainty over further U.S. support against potential Russian aggression.

"Let's be clear: We cannot rule out the possibility that America may refuse to cooperate with Europe on issues that threaten it," Zelensky said on Feb. 15 during his speech at the Munich Security Conference.

"Many leaders have talked about Europe needing its own army. An army of Europe. I really believe that the time has come. The armed forces of Europe must be created," Zelensky added.

JD Vance’s Munich speech met with shock, bewilderment, and ‘almost no applause’
U.S. Vice President JD Vance stunned those watching on Feb. 14 when his speech at the Munich Security Conference turned into a searing attack on Europe’s ideals and a call to embrace far-right political parties. At an event focused almost entirely on how to end Russia’s full-scale invasion of
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
