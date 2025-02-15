Zelensky calls for creation of 'army of Europe' amid US support uncertainty

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor’s note: This story is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Europe to create its own armed forces amid uncertainty over further U.S. support against potential Russian aggression.

"Let's be clear: We cannot rule out the possibility that America may refuse to cooperate with Europe on issues that threaten it," Zelensky said on Feb. 15 during his speech at the Munich Security Conference.

"Many leaders have talked about Europe needing its own army. An army of Europe. I really believe that the time has come. The armed forces of Europe must be created," Zelensky added.