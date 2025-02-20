Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United Kingdom, France, NATO troops, Ukraine, War, Russia
Edit post

Starmer to pitch plan on 30,000 European peacekeepers in Ukraine to Trump, Telegraph reports

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 20, 2025 10:16 AM 2 min read
U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer outside 10 Downing Street in London, UK, on July 5, 2024. (Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer will present U.S. President Donald Trump with a plan to deploy up to 30,000 European troops in Ukraine backed by U.S. firepower, the Telegraph reported on Feb. 19, citing undisclosed Western officials.

Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron are going to travel to the U.S. next week to discuss the prospects of peace negotiations with Trump.

European leaders gathered in Paris on Feb. 17 for an emergency summit amid concerns that Washington is advancing peace talks with Moscow without Europe’s involvement. A broader meeting was held on Feb. 19, after which Macron reaffirmed the "united" stance of France and its allies on Ukraine.

Starmer is reportedly planning to reveal details of how European troops would be able to enforce any ceasefire brokered by Trump.

According to the plan, European troops would be deployed in Ukrainian cities, ports, and other critical infrastructure such as nuclear power plants "far away from the current front lines," the Telegraph wrote.

The U.S. has ruled out sending its own troops while encouraging European allies to take the lead in securing Ukraine's post-war stability.

The Western official claimed the mission would rely on "technical monitoring," including intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance aircraft, as well as drones and satellites. They also added that sufficient firepower would support the mission to "monitor and shoot those attacks down" to reopen Ukraine's airspace and allow commercial flights.

The purpose of this support is to ensure that "whatever forces are deployed will not be challenged by Russia," a source told the newspaper.

According to the Telegraph, Starmer will urge Trump to keep U.S. fighter jets and missiles in NATO countries in Eastern Europe ready to respond to any future Russian aggression.

Apart from the U.K. and France, other countries remain cautious about sending their troops to Ukraine, citing concerns over the escalation and limited military resources, according to the Washington Post.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Kyiv had made significant progress in securing a foreign military presence on its territory.

On Jan. 22, Zelensky said the number of European peacekeepers required to maintain peace in Ukraine would depend on the size of Ukraine's own military.

Trump wants to ‘resurrect’ Ukraine resources deal ‘or things are not gonna make (Zelensky) too happy’
“I think I’m gonna resurrect that deal, you know, we’ll see what happens, but I’m gonna resurrect it or things are gonna not make him (President Volodymyr Zelensky) too happy,” U.S. President Donald Trump said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:47 AM

European leaders back Zelensky after Trump's accusations.

"Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia's merciless war of aggression for almost three years... And it is simply wrong and dangerous to deny President Zelensky's democratic legitimacy," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on X.
9:43 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to Trump’s shocking accusation about the war.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest comments about Ukraine are raising eyebrows — and spreading misinformation. He claimed that Ukraine was the one who started Russia's war, said that Ukraine had been “blown to smithereens,” and claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has a 4% approval rating — none of which has a factual basis. How do actual Ukrainians feel about Trump’s words? The Kyiv Independent’s Masha Lavrova hit the streets of Kyiv to hear their raw, unfiltered reactions.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.