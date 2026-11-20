BRUSSELS, Belgium — The EU paid out 7.9 billion euros (around $8.7 billion) to Ukraine on Nov. 20, completing the largest-ever single payment made by the bloc in return for Kyiv carrying out the required reforms.

The payment was confirmed on Nov. 16 in exchange for Ukraine's fulfillment of over 20 wide-ranging reforms required for EU membership, covering the judiciary, anti-corruption, energy, agriculture, and more.

"Today, we are disbursing nearly 8 billion euros ($8.8 billion) — this is the largest payment made so far," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a press statement.

(Julia Zakharevych / Kyiv independent)

"This makes it clear: real progress on reforms brings real results and benefits. As Ukraine perseveres and moves further on its European path, they can count on our support," von der Leyen said.

The payment is the ninth such, provided via the Ukraine Facility, if the preliminary payments before its formal launch are not taken into consideration.

The Facility is tied to a schedule of reforms, each with a deadline, and, in return, Ukraine unlocks billions of euros in funding.

The Ukraine Facility will also continue through 2027, and if a new Commission proposal to lend an additional 45 billion euros (around $49 billion) to Ukraine is accepted, the fund will be topped up further.

That proposal foresees 10 billion euros ($11 billion), of the 45 billion total being used to top up the Ukraine Facility.

The plan also contains an incentive structure that would allow countries with a triple-A credit rating (the highest) to cheaply bankroll Ukraine with up to 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) more, and that would likewise be added to the Ukraine Facility.

EU leaders will formally discuss that Commission proposal when they meet in Brussels Nov. 26-27.