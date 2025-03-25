The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

EU affirms Ukrainian territorial integrity, decries Russian sham referendums amid Witkoff controversy

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 25, 2025 6:24 AM 2 min read
The European Commission building displaying Ukraine's flag to mark the 1000th day of Russia's full-scale invasion. (European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen / X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

European Commission spokesperson Anita Hipper on March 24 reafirrmed the European Union's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and decried Russia's sham "referendums" in illegally occupied regions.

U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff on March 21 suggested that Ukrainians living in occupied territories may want to live under Russia, citing so-called "referendums." The remarks, which echoed Kremlin propaganda, garnered backlash from Ukraine and its allies.

The EU does not recognize Russia's "completely fraudulent" referendums held "at gunpoint" in illegally annexed Ukrainian regions, Hipper said.

Hipper also condemned Russia's continued attacks on Ukraine and called for Moscow to demonstrate its willingness to end the war.

"We saw attacks over the weekend, including a strike in Kyiv where three people were killed, including a five-year-old child. So, this shows that Russia still has to demonstrate its true political will to end its illegal and unprovoked aggression," Hipper said.

Hipper's comments came as U.S. and Russian delegations held their latest round of negotiations on a potential ceasefire in Ukraine. Officials spoke for 12 hours in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, without Ukrainian or European participation.

A Ukrainian delegation met separately with a U.S. team in Riyadh on March 23.

Ahead of the talks, Witkoff's comments sparked outrage and fears that the U.S. might lend legitimacy to Russia's ongoing occupation of sovereign Ukrainian territory. Russia now partially occupies four Ukrainian regions: Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts.

In September 2022, Russia annexed the four regions, using sham referendums to justify the seizure of Ukrainian land.

A Kremlin official reportedly told the Moscow Times on March 24 that Russia aims to cement its control over the four Ukrainian oblasts during peace negotiations with the U.S.

Russia has also occupied Ukraine's Autonomous Republic of Crimea since 2014.

When asked if Witkoff's comments indicate that Washington believes Russia has a legitimate claim to Ukrainian territories, U.S. State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce gave an evasive answer.

"I'm not going to speculate ... there are a lot of diplomatic talks going on," she said.

What were the Minsk Agreements and why did they fail to bring peace in Ukraine?
Ten years after Kyiv and Moscow first negotiated a ceasefire to end the fighting in Ukraine’s east, the two sides may once again find themselves around the negotiating table to reach a truce on the battlefield. This time around, Kyiv insists that any ceasefire alone will not be enough
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova

News Feed

10:36 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to Witkoff's takes on occupied territories.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff sparked controversy after parroting Russian propaganda narratives on Ukraine in an interview with far-right commentator Tucker Carlson, released on March 21. We asked Ukrainian residents in Kyiv what they think about these statements.
9:26 AM

Russia, US finish 12-hour-long negotiations in Saudi Arabia.

The meeting, which came a day after talks between the U.S. and Ukraine, was expected to focus on Washington's push for a possible ceasefire in the Black Sea and a potential overall halt on military activity.
