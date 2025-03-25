The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Ukraine, Russia, Peace Talks, occupied Ukrainian territories, Ceasefire
Edit post

US won't comment on Russia's claim to occupied Ukrainian regions until ceasefire, State Department spox says

by Abbey Fenbert March 25, 2025 4:04 AM 3 min read
U.S. State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce speaks to reporters at a press briefing on March 24, 2025. (Screenshot / U.S. State Department)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The White House will not discuss the details of a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine — including the status of Ukrainian lands illegally occupied by Russia —until a ceasefire is reached, U.S. State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce told reporters on March 24.

Bruce was questioned about the administration's views on these territories in light of recent comments by U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, who parroted Kremlin propaganda about the partially occupied regions in an interview on March 21.

"Is it the administration's view that Russia has a legitimate claim to these regions?" a reporter asked Bruce at a State Department press briefing.

Bruce declined to comment on the matter, citing ongoing "diplomatic talks" between the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine.

"There's a lot of summits happening," she said.

"There's a lot of conversations happening, the supermajority of which I cannot comment on to you about those kinds of discussions or the commentary from which they may or may not have gleaned from."

U.S. officials cannot discuss the details of a peace proposal until there is "a full ceasefire" between Moscow and Kyiv, Bruce said.

"(U)ntil there is a ceasefire, that's when we can then discuss the differences in what proceeds after that when it comes to an enduring peace," she said.

Ukrainians react to Witkoff’s takes on occupied territories
U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff sparked controversy after parroting Russian propaganda narratives on Ukraine in an interview with far-right commentator Tucker Carlson, released on March 21. We asked Ukrainian residents in Kyiv what they think about these statements.
The Kyiv IndependentYuliia Taradiuk

Bruce's comments arrived as U.S. delegates concluded lengthy talks with Russian officials in Saudi Arabia on March 24. The closed-door negotiations, which lasted for 12 hours, were expected to focus on Washington's push for a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea and a potential complete cessation of hostilities.

The U.S. held talks with Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia the previous day.

Ahead of the Saudi Arabia talks, Witkoff spoke to far-right commentator Tucker Carlson about "these so-called four regions," an apparent reference to the Russian-occupied parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts.

After failing to correctly identify the regions by name, Witkoff claimed that "there have been referendums where the overwhelming majority of the people have indicated that they want to be under Russian rule."

Witkoff's assertion echoes Moscow's justification for its occupation of Ukrainian territory — a justification the international community has rejected. Russia annexed the four regions in September 2022, following sham referendums held at gunpoint.

A Kremlin official reportedly told the Moscow Times on March 24 that Russia aims to cement its hold over the four Ukrainian oblasts during peace negotiations with the U.S.

Editorial: What Steve Witkoff doesn’t get about Ukraine (and Russia)
In any negotiation, one of the most powerful weapons is knowledge. In that regard, Steve Witkoff is willfully disarmed. And it’s playing just right for Russia. The interview that Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy, gave to Tucker Carlson a few days ago revealed a truth that was perceived especially
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent
Author: Abbey Fenbert

Most popular

News Feed

10:36 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to Witkoff's takes on occupied territories.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff sparked controversy after parroting Russian propaganda narratives on Ukraine in an interview with far-right commentator Tucker Carlson, released on March 21. We asked Ukrainian residents in Kyiv what they think about these statements.
9:26 AM  (Updated: )

Russia, US finish 12-hour-long negotiations in Saudi Arabia.

The meeting, which came a day after talks between the U.S. and Ukraine, was expected to focus on Washington's push for a possible ceasefire in the Black Sea and a potential overall halt on military activity.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.