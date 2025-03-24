Russia seeks full control of occupied Ukrainian regions in talks with US, media reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is pushing to gain full control over four occupied Ukrainian oblasts—Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson—during negotiations with the United States in Saudi Arabia, the Moscow Times reported, citing sources familiar with the Kremlin’s strategy.

Although Russian forces do not fully control any of these regions, the Kremlin demands them in their administrative borders, as defined in the Russian Constitution following their illegal annexation.

A Kremlin-linked official told the Moscow Times that Russia's President Vladimir Putin cannot afford to lose these territories politically, and Russia intends to solidify its grip on them at any cost.

"The Constitution has no mechanism for regions to leave Russia. We need all of Zaporizhzhia and all of Kherson," the official reportedly said.

The Kyiv Independent can't immediately verify these claims.

Another Russian government source suggested that Moscow hopes Washington might pressure Kyiv to withdraw entirely from the occupied regions.

"Either Trump convinces them to leave, or we are told to enter prolonged negotiations while simultaneously using military force to secure control. That would be the worst scenario for us since river crossings are always costly operations," the source added.

As an alternative, Russia may attempt to seize additional Ukrainian territory, such as parts of Dnipropetrovsk or Sumy oblasts, and then offer an exchange for Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, another Russian official speculated. "We hope to find a way that avoids storming Kherson or forcing a crossing of the Dnipro River. That would mean thousands of casualties for us," he admitted.

As of late 2024, Russian forces controlled about 98.5% of Luhansk Oblast and 60% of the Donetsk region.

Despite these challenges, Russian diplomats believe that a potential Trump administration may be indifferent to the exact borders of a future settlement.

"From what I understand, Trump wants a modern, well-armed, pro-Western Ukraine," a Russian diplomat told the outlet. "He cannot just hand over Ukraine entirely. But where exactly the border is drawn—that may not matter much to him."