Russia launches mass drone attack against Kyiv, injuring at least 7

by Abbey Fenbert March 23, 2025 1:34 AM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes: Podil, Kyiv during a blackout after a Russian missile attack on Nov. 11, 2022. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched an overnight drone attack against Kyiv, striking multiple residential buildings and inuring at least seven people, local authorities reported in the early hours of March 23.

At least seven people were injured in the attacks, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. One of the victims was hospitalized, while the others received medical treatment at the scene.

Two residential buildings in the city's Dniprovskyi district came under fire, according to authorities. A fire broke out on the upper floors of one after drone debris struck the building, Klitschko reported.

The 20th floor of a second apartment building in the same district was hit, according to Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration. Prior to that, drone wreckage struck a catering facility in the area.

Drone fragments also hit two high-rise apartments in the Podilskyi district, causing fires at each location, Tkachenko said.  

Emergency services have been dispatched to the attack sites. Information on the full extent of the casualties and damages is still being updated.

In other districts of the city, wreckage from drones caused fires and property damage, Tkachenko reported. A fire broke out in an open area of the Desnianskyi district, while a car in the Shevchenkivsky district was damaged.

Debris also fell in an industrial area of the Holosiivskyi district, Klitschko said.

A series of explosions rocked the capital throughout the night, as air defense units remained active in the city, according to Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground.

The attack comes less the week into the partial 30-day "ceasefire" on attacks against energy infrastructure in Russia and Ukraine. The ceasefire, which the Kremlin announced on March 18 following a call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, has not interrupted Moscow's aerial attacks on Ukrainian cities.

"Today, the Russians are once again demonstrating their 'desire for peace,'" Tkachenko said.

"In reality, terrorists are simply launching deadly weapons at residential buildings."

Author: Abbey Fenbert

11:39 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia kills 3, injures 16.

Russia attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia on the evening of March 21, killing three people, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported. The rescue operation concluded at around 1:00 a.m. local time.
6:03 PM

Putin's new decree part of plan to forcibly Russify Ukrainians, UK intelligence says.

The decree mandated that Ukrainian citizens "illegally" staying in Russia must obtain Russian documents of leave before Sept. 10. The intelligence added that Russia "erroneously and illegally" defines both occupied and unoccupied Ukrainian territory in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia oblasts, as well as Crimea, as part of Russia.
