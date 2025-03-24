The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, United States, Ceasefire, Peace Talks
Edit post

US-Russia talks begin in Saudi Arabia, Russian media reports

by Martin Fornusek March 24, 2025 9:26 AM 1 min read
Flag of Saudi Arabia in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 7, 2024. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

The U.S.-Russia talks in Riyadh on a ceasefire in Ukraine have begun, the Russian state news agency TASS reported on March 24, citing an undisclosed source.

The meeting, which comes only a day after talks between the U.S. and Ukraine, is expected to focus on a possible ceasefire in the Black Sea and a broader truce.

The discussions will take place in a closed format as journalists were asked to leave the hotel, the Ukrainian outlet Suspilne reported.

Author: Martin Fornusek

Most popular

News Feed

10:01 PM

Putin does not 'want to take all of Europe,' Witkoff says.

In an interview with Fox News on March 23, U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff discussed negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, expressing his optimism about Russian President Vladimir Putin's commitment to peace.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.