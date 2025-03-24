US-Russia talks begin in Saudi Arabia, Russian media reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

The U.S.-Russia talks in Riyadh on a ceasefire in Ukraine have begun, the Russian state news agency TASS reported on March 24, citing an undisclosed source.

The meeting, which comes only a day after talks between the U.S. and Ukraine, is expected to focus on a possible ceasefire in the Black Sea and a broader truce.

The discussions will take place in a closed format as journalists were asked to leave the hotel, the Ukrainian outlet Suspilne reported.