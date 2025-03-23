The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

US, Ukrainian delegations hold 'technical' talks in Saudi Arabia to discuss partial ceasefire

by Dmytro Basmat March 23, 2025 6:47 PM 2 min read
U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and National Security Advisor Mosaad bin Mohammad al-Aiban, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Ukrainian Head of Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and Ukrainian Minister of Defense Rustem Umerovto attend a meeting between the US and Ukraine hosted by the Saudis on March 11, 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Salah Malkawi/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Ukrainian delegation is meeting with its U.S. counterpart in Riyadh for talks on "technical issues" on the partial ceasefire on energy and critical infrastructure strikes, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on March 23.

The meeting with a technical team comes a day before the U.S. plans to hold separate meetings with Ukrainian and Russian delegates on March 24. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 21 that Kyiv would send "technical teams" to flesh out the details of a potential partial ceasefire with Russia.

Ukraine's delegation is Umerov and Pavlo Palisa, the deputy head of the President's Office, an undisclosed Ukrainian source told Sky News.

"We are implementing the President of Ukraine’s directive to bring a just peace closer and to strengthen security," Umerov said on X ahead of the discussions.

"The agenda includes proposals to protect energy facilities and critical infrastructure.  Today, we’re working through a number of complex technical issues — our delegation includes energy experts as well as military representatives from the naval and air components," Umerov said on X.

Previously, Zelensky announced that Ukrainian and American delegations would hold talks in Riyadh on March 24. U.S. negotiators planned to hold separate meetings with Ukrainian and Russian delegates that day, in a format Special Envoy Keith Kellog described as "shuttle diplomacy."

Washington is also set to hold diplomatic talks with Moscow in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on March 23, according to U.S. Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Ukraine also made it clear that no direct communications between Ukraine and Russia will beheld in Riyadh.

Author: Dmytro Basmat

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.