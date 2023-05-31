Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia sentences 4 Crimean Tatars to lengthy prison terms

by Martin Fornusek May 31, 2023 6:04 PM 1 min read
From left: Crimean Tatar activists Rustem Murasov, Jebbar Bekirov, Rustem Murasov, Zavur Abdullaiev, and their lawyer Emil Kurbedinov pose for a photo in the Russian court. (Crimean Solidarity/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian military court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced four Crimean Tatars to lengthy prison terms on "terrorism" charges,  the human rights group Crimean Solidarity announced on May 31.

Jebbar Bekirov was sentenced to 17 years in prison, while Rustem Murasov, Zavur Abdullaiev, and Rustem Tairov were sentenced to 12 years.

The four Crimean Tatars were detained in August 2021 by the Russian occupation authorities in Crimea in the so-called "second Sevastopol Hizb ut-Tahrir group" case.

Hizb ut-Tahrir, an Islamist group with a following among Crimean Tatars, is not banned in most European countries, but Russian authorities routinely jail members of the group for essentially peaceful activities, defining them as "terrorism."

"Unfounded, illegal sentence. These people are not criminals. What they did was absolutely good, they helped other families, came to the courts, supported them, they had their own position, they practiced their religion," said Emil Kurbedinov, a lawyer working with Crimean Solidarity.

Crimea has been under Russian occupation since 2014, and the Crimean Tatars who remained on the peninsula have faced regular persecution by occupation authorities.

In the shadow of war, Kremlin continues terrorizing Crimean Tatars
They usually come at four or five in the morning. Men in uniform and with guns pull up in large vehicles. The dogs start barking. The family wakes up, knowing exactly what is about to happen. The house is searched. Phones and computers are taken away. And so is the
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Lapatina
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.