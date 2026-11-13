European leaders agree on joint team for Ukraine peace negotiations, Costa says

European leaders have agreed that EU institutions and five European countries will jointly represent Europe in negotiations aimed at ending Russia's war against Ukraine, European Council President Antonio Costa announced on Nov. 13.

The agreement was reached during an informal meeting of EU leaders in Dublin.

The European negotiating team will include representatives of EU institutions alongside France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and the United Kingdom — the five countries known as the E5 within the Coalition of the Willing, a group of nations working to provide security guarantees for Ukraine.

"Europe must speak with one clear and united voice in all discussions that shape the future of Ukraine and the security of our continent," Costa said.

He stressed that Ukraine alone has the authority to make decisions concerning its territory and sovereignty, while the EU must play a central role in discussions about Ukraine's European future, reconstruction, and economic recovery.

"Only Ukraine has the legitimacy to decide on matters concerning its territory and sovereignty," Costa said.

Costa added that security guarantees for Ukraine should be discussed within the Coalition of the Willing, in close coordination with NATO.

The announcement comes amid renewed diplomatic efforts to negotiate an end to Russia's full-scale invasion, including U.S.-mediated talks between Ukrainian and Russian representatives in Abu Dhabi earlier this week.

"Our position is clear: Europe's security begins with Ukraine's security," Costa said, adding that European leaders welcome diplomatic efforts to bring Russia to the negotiating table.

Costa also warned that Russia's continued attacks on Ukrainian civilians cast doubt on Moscow's willingness to end the war: "The weeks ahead will be a decisive test of Russia's readiness to bring this war to an end."

European leaders are expected to discuss Ukraine's financing needs for 2027 and beyond at their next European Council meeting on Nov. 26-27.